Legends League Cricket returns with season 4 from November 19

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 03:59 PM IST

The organisers of the event are promising a "bolder, bigger, and brighter" version of the competition, which is set to feature more matches as well.

Legends League Cricket, a franchise-based T20 event featuring retired international stars, will return for its fourth season spread across seven Indian cities from November 19 to December 13.

"We are thrilled to announce Season 4 of Legends League Cricket. This year, we're raising the bar – with more matches, expanded venues, and a larger pool of legendary players.

"It's going to be a festival of cricket, and we're ready to light up India again," said League Chairman Vivek Khushalani in a press release here.

The tournament will be held in a multi-city format. The venues and fixtures will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with team compositions and marquee player announcements.

"With the tagline 'Legends are Forever', LLC remains committed to redefining cricket entertainment, blending nostalgia with fierce competition," the release stated.

The event's past seasons have featured players like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, and Ross Taylor among others.

News / Cricket News / Legends League Cricket returns with season 4 from November 19
