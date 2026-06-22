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Let Sooryavanshi remain a child, enjoy his cricket: Ranatunga

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a promising 15-year-old cricketer, faces immense pressure and agitation due to his talent; guidance from senior players is crucial.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 10:36 pm IST
By Sanjjeev K Samyal
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Mumbai: Every time Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steps on to the field, he is a marked man. It is due to rapidly built reputation as a destroyer of bowling attacks. His explosive batting can play on the nerves of the opposition bowlers and fielders, leading them to target him with verbal volleys.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action for India A against Afghanistan A during the recent tri-series. (SLC)

It happens with all top players, the opposition uses every trick to unsettle the batter, break his concentration. It was tried against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, but the words were shaken off like water off the duck’s back. When it didn’t work, the opposition stopped trying this tactic to distract.

Once the opposition sense they can get under a player’s skin, there will be no end to it.

Everywhere he playings, Sooryavanshi is the talk of the cricketing circles. In the last fortnight, it has been Sri Lanka.

Sooryavanshi was on the India A tour for a one-day tri-series. He finished off the tour with a stunning 94 off 29 balls in Sunday’s final win, in the process smashing the fastest List A half-century, off 11 balls.

Ranatunga’s run-ins on the field with the Australia players is part of cricketing folklore. For him it was about protecting his players. He would get under the skin of the opposition without losing composure.

“You need to have a little aggression when you play international cricket, I am sure that quality will be there. It’s all about taking the step back at the right time, performing at the right time,” said the man seen as the most influential Sri Lankan cricketer.

He said the onus will be on the seniors in the India team to protect the teen prodigy from opposition barbs. “It is up to the seniors to guide him. He should be (treated like) a kid in the side and should be protected. Let the seniors take over sledging and aggression in a different way. I am sure it will happen when he plays for India. When it comes to international cricket, it is a different ball game, it is not like playing franchise or junior cricket. (Just) allow him to be a child and enjoy his cricket. The senior coaches will work on his technique to succeed in all formats.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanjjeev K Samyal

Sanjjeev K Samyal heads the sports team in Mumbai and anchors HT’s cricket coverage.

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