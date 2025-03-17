Lucknow [India], : After arriving at the Lucknow Super Giants camp ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025, franchise's skipper Rishabh Pant had a team meeting with his teammates, where he shared the message of expressing themselves freely on the field and "letting the experience" flow in the group through interaction of senior stars with youngsters. "Let the experience flow....": Pant's message to LSG during team meeting

Pant's IPL journey with LSG could not be more poetic as he would start off his campaign as LSG's skipper against his former side Delhi Capitals at Visakhapatnam on March 24.

Speaking in a video posted by LSG, Pant said that he as a captain along with the team management wants to create a place "where people can come and express themselves".

"We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves. It is just a very simple idea. It is easier to say than to do it because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual. It is not just the management, I think it is because of the players we can create that environment," said Pant.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter also said that if players are backed well and given trust, they can perform at any level.

"I feel there is a lot of experience in the group. I think management has a lot of experience. We have a lot of senior players, Nikky P is there, Makram is there, Miller is there. I think a lot more are there. Just keep sharing your experience with the younger guys and let that experience flow in this group. I think that is something we can learn a lot from all the senior guys. And just take it forward one day at a time, just giving your 100 per cent, keeping the best interest of the team without even thinking that our team will back you or not," he added.

Pant also urged his players to create good memories together, highlighting the trust they have among themselves.

"Let us create lots of love among each other. So when we go back from here, I think we should look to improve ourselves as a player, as a human being, and just have lots of fun together," he concluded.

Pant has represented Delhi Capitals for his entire IPL career since 2016, scoring 3,284 runs in 110 matches at an average of 35.31, with a century and 18 fifties. He was appointed as the team's captain in 2021 and led them to playoffs in the same season. He was let go by the franchise in 2024 ahead of the mega auction and became the league's most expensive player ever at ₹27 crore, bought by LSG, who later appointed him as a captain too.

