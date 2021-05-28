Home / Cricket / 'Let’s add free ball for bowlers': Ashwin, Manjrekar and Dasgupta have interesting discussion on rule changes in cricket
cricket

'Let’s add free ball for bowlers': Ashwin, Manjrekar and Dasgupta have interesting discussion on rule changes in cricket

Manjrekar suggested the removal of ‘Free Hit and ‘Leg Byes’ in a Hindustan Times article titled ‘Toss out free hit, remove leg byes’.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:14 PM IST
R Ashwin, Sanjay Manjrekar and Deep Dasgupta. (PTI/Getty/Twitter)

Limited-overs cricket has a seen a lot of changes in the past decade. With the advent of T20 cricket, ICC has brought in several changes in the rules to make the game more exciting. However, some of the rule changes have been argued to be in the advantage of the batsmen. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar recently talked about some changes he would like to propose in an article for Hindustan Times.

Manjrekar suggested the removal of ‘Free Hit and ‘Leg Byes’ in the article titled ‘Toss out free hit, remove leg byes’. Manjrekar posted on Twitter regarding his take on rule changes and asked for suggestions from Twitterati.

“Hi guys, tell me what you think about some aspects of the game mentioned in this column that have me peeved a little bit. Also, let me know what rule changes you would make to better your viewing experience. Will retweet the interesting ones,” Manjrekar said on Twitter.

READ | Didn't know how to do it: Bhuvneshwar says he 'didn't realise' one important attribute of pace bowling in initial years

Manjrekar got a reply from India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who suggested that Free Hit is a ‘great marketing tool’. However, he wanted to add another rule, which would of a Free Ball. So what is a Free ball suggested by Ashwin? He explains in his reply:-

“Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. Let’s add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non strikers end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowlers analysis and total,” Ashwin wrote.

“Remember: “you are supposed to leave the crease only after the ball leaves the hand,” Ashwin continued.

The 32-year-old off-spinner received a supporter in former India batsman Deep Dasgupta, who said, “Couldn't agree more. Alternately, a 'free- ball' would be a dot ball but if a wicket falls, that stands.”

Ashwin replied Dasgupta, suggesting that parity needs to be restored between bat and ball.

"The judgement can be discussed!! But the intent to restore parity must be there. I love the intent from you," wrote Ashwin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay manjrekar r ashwin deep dasgupta
TRENDING NEWS

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP