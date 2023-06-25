'Let's be very clear. His body cannot cope...': Shastri's hard-hitting verdict on Hardik as next India captain

Team India are staring at a transitional phase across formats. Besides the fading out of the senior players, the team is certain to witness a change in captaincy as well with incumbent all-format skipper Rohit Sharma already of 36. If rumours are true, post ODI World Cup, the phasing out will begin which might also see Rohit relinquishing his role. And hence the question - who next to take over the reigns across formats? As the debate begins, former India head coach Ravi Shastri gives his no-nonsense verdict on one of the strongest contenders in the race, Hardik Pandya.

Not many had ever wondered that Hardik would ever emerge as a captaincy candidate. But was it a stroke of genius from Gujarat Titans in 2022 that led to many believing that India have found the rightful heir. And since it was too early to make the official announcement given Hardik had made a return to the sport after long battle with back injury, Rohit continued with his role across formats.

With Hardik's strong return in white-ball cricket as an all-rounder and impressive captaincy skill both in IPL and India games, which Rohit missed, the belief grew stronger. And as the World Cup draws closer, Hardik has already emerged as the sole player to take over the reigns from Rohit. But is it only in white-ball cricket?

Albeit a stunning return in T20Is and ODIs, Hardik is yet to make a Test appearance since his last in 2018. And even though most veterans have been wishing for his return to red-ball cricket, Hardik has not spoken a word yet.

When asked point-blank by The Week on whether Hardik can become the Test captain as well, Shastri was quick with his response. He explained that Hardik's body cannot allow the longer format although he put his complete backing on the all-rounder for white-ball captaincy.

“His body cannot cope with Test cricket. Let's be very clear about that. After the World Cup, if his body is fit enough, he should take over captaincy in white-ball cricket,” he said.

Time for succession planning

The veteran India cricketer also felt that it is time for India to begin phasing out the senior players with the younger lot ready to take on world cricket.

"There are seniors ready to be phased out and there are youngsters ready. No question about it when it comes to T20 cricket. Lesser in 50-over cricket and even fewer in Tests," he said.

"Because of the IPL, you see an abundance of high-quality, young, white-ball players. But, one should not get carried away by that and think they should be automatic red-ball choices. No, I would rather see the red-ball record. I would sit with the selectors and find out more about who the [red-ball performances] were against, in what conditions, what are their strengths, what is the temperament of the bloke like."

