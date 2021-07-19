‘Let’s cheer for India’: Sachin Tendulkar extends best wishes for Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday cheered for the Indian athletes who are going to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which begins from Thursday. The former cricketer, in his message, spoke about the challenges faced by an athlete during his or her journey and hoped that the Indian contingent gives its best shot at the mega event.

Sachin’s message was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its Twitter handle in which the Master Blaster could be seen saying, “All of us have faced challenges, including our athletes, and I know that they are getting geared up to give their best in the Tokyo Olympics. Let's cheer for India”

The caption of the video read, “The legendary @sachin_rt is cheering for our Indian athletes at @Tokyo2020.”

Check out the video:

Before Sachin, the likes of India men’s captain Virat Kohli and women’s skipper Mithali Raj extended their wishes and support to the Olympic-bound athletes, in a video shared by the BCCI. The Indian cricket board has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in extending its ‘wholehearted’ support to Indian athletes.

“The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India athletes at Tokyo 2020. They have trained hard and are raring to go. Let us get together and Cheer 4 India,” the Indian cricket board had tweeted.

The Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics comprises 119 athletes. Ace India boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom and India men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.