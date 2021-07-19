India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: India Predicted XI - Will Manish Pandey retain his place in playing XI?'

After a scintillating win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side appears to be a confident unit. It was an all-round performance from India with the bowling unit restricting Sri Lanka to 262/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 263, the India top-order absolutely demolished Sri Lanka's bowling attack to seal an important win.

But still, with plenty of uncapped players in the squad, India may look to test out as many players possible in the series with T20 World Cup in mind. So, with that thought in my mind, will there be changes in the line-up for 2nd ODI?

Here is a look at India's predicted XI against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain): Dhawan led his team as the captain brilliantly in the first ODI - scoring 86* runs in the match. He will hope to continue in this form.

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw gave a glimpse of the damage he can do in the first 10 overs. If he can stick it out longer in the middle, he may just single-handedly take the game away.

Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper): With Sanju Samson being injured, Ishan Kishan was given a shot in the first ODI, and he absolutely grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring 59 runs in 42 balls. He is guaranteed to get a chance in the 2nd ODI.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav stuck it out in the middle with Shikhar Dhawan to finish off the chase, scoring the boundaries and relieving pressure on the captain. He is a perfect find for a finisher.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey may have a bad day at the office on Sunday, but he may get another shot in the 2nd ODI. His experience can be a useful asset in the T20 World Cup, and India would want him to play a few games to get his rhythm back.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya did not get to bat, but he bowled five overs, and proved to be expensive. He is still rusty with the ball, but he would not be dropped unless he is injured.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya was the most economical bowler of the lot, giving away just 26 runs in 10 overs, answering the critics who doubted his bowling ability during the England ODIs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain): Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an off day, he struggled to get wickets and gave away 63 runs in 9 overs. But his experience in the bowling department will really help Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav just seems to be enjoying playing in the Indian jersey with his old mate Yuzvendra Chahal. This series is a good opportunity for him to get his confidence back.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal also proved to show improvement despite struggling in the first couple of overs. He will be key for India.

Deepak Chahar: With Bhuvneshwar Kunar struggling, Deepak Chahar led the seam bowling attack, picking two wickets for 37. He struggled with the new ball, but as the ball got older, he found his rhythm.

