Debutant Kishan smashes fifty off 33 balls in first India vs Sri Lanka ODI, scripts history by achieving unique feat

Ishan Kishan is making international cricket look easy. On Sunday, the left-hander made his ODI debut during the first India vs Sri Lanka game in Colombo and left an instant impact as he smashed the second-fastest half-century on debut in ODIs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who walked in at number 3, played a blistering knock of 59 off just 42. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. The Jharkhand batsman reached the 50-run mark on the 33rd ball, falling short of his teammate Krunal Pandya's record of 26 delivr

A look at fastest fifties on debut in ODIs.

Moreover, Kishan became only the 16th Indian batsman to score a fifty-plus score on ODI debut. His score of 59 is also the ninth-best score by a debutant in ODIs against Sri Lanka and the second-highest score by an Indian batsman on debut against the Lankans.

Kishan's list of achievements does not end here. With a fifty on his debut in T20Is and now a fifty on his ODI debut, Kishan became only the second player after Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) and first Indian to score fifties on debut in limited overs international cricket. Kishan scored a quickfire 50 during the T20I against England in Ahmedabad earlier in 2021.





Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India cruised to a seven-wicket victory on Sunday. Dhawan led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 86 runs as the visitors chased down the total of 263 in the 37th over.

Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24 balls), Ishan Kishan (59 off 42 balls), and Suryakumar Yadav (31 runs in 20 balls) played important knocks in the chase, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each.

For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne and captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored for the hosts with scores of 43 and 39, respectively.