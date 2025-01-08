Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Let's park Jasprit Bumrah for the time being': Agarkar, Gambhir get stern warning for squad selection for ENG series

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 08, 2025 12:51 PM IST

The former cricketer also feels that Mohammed Siraj needs to get enough rest after an intense Test series against Australia, where he bowled 157.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness concerns have put the Indian team in a tricky spot ahead of the white-ball series against England. The Men in Blue will face Jos Buttler and Co. in a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series, which will be their final tune-up ahead of the Champions Trophy. However, there is certainty over Bumrah's availability for the series after he complained of back spasm during the fifth Test match against Australia in the recently concluded five-match series.

India's Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling with back spasms.(AFP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling with back spasms.(AFP)

Bumrah had a series to remember with 32 scalps in five matches, most by an Indian during an away series, at an average of 13.06 and best figures of 6/76. However, it ended on a disappointing note for him as he didn't bowl on the third day of the Sydney Test, as India lost the match and series.

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has sternly warned chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir to rest Jasprrit Bumrah until the Champions Trophy and advised them not to take a risk with him for the England series.

"Let him rest. Don't even think about it till the Champions Trophy. Maybe the last ODI if he is ready for it. Obviously, we are not sure about the extent of that back spasm, as we were told. So we need to figure that out," Dasgupta said on Star Sports.

The former cricketer also feels that Mohammed Siraj needs to get enough rest after an intense Test series against Australia, where he bowled 157.1 overs.

"Keeping that in mind, let's park Jasprit Bumrah for the time being, and with Siraj as well. I think he has bowled 150-plus overs this series (BGT 2024-25). He needs a well-deserved rest as well. So Siraj and Bumrah, let's park those names there," Dasgupta added.

“Shami is ready to bowl four overs or 10 overs”

He further advocated for Mohammed Shami to get picked in the squad for the England series as he has already played some Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season to prove his fitness.

"Mohammed Shami has been playing domestic cricket. He has played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare. You know he is ready to bowl four overs or 10 overs. Would you want to keep him in the loop with the Champions Trophy coming up? Might not be a bad option," he reasoned.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On