'Let's park Jasprit Bumrah for the time being': Agarkar, Gambhir get stern warning for squad selection for ENG series

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness concerns have put the Indian team in a tricky spot ahead of the white-ball series against England. The Men in Blue will face Jos Buttler and Co. in a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series, which will be their final tune-up ahead of the Champions Trophy. However, there is certainty over Bumrah's availability for the series after he complained of back spasm during the fifth Test match against Australia in the recently concluded five-match series. India's Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling with back spasms.(AFP)

Bumrah had a series to remember with 32 scalps in five matches, most by an Indian during an away series, at an average of 13.06 and best figures of 6/76. However, it ended on a disappointing note for him as he didn't bowl on the third day of the Sydney Test, as India lost the match and series.

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has sternly warned chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir to rest Jasprrit Bumrah until the Champions Trophy and advised them not to take a risk with him for the England series.

"Let him rest. Don't even think about it till the Champions Trophy. Maybe the last ODI if he is ready for it. Obviously, we are not sure about the extent of that back spasm, as we were told. So we need to figure that out," Dasgupta said on Star Sports.

The former cricketer also feels that Mohammed Siraj needs to get enough rest after an intense Test series against Australia, where he bowled 157.1 overs.

"Keeping that in mind, let's park Jasprit Bumrah for the time being, and with Siraj as well. I think he has bowled 150-plus overs this series (BGT 2024-25). He needs a well-deserved rest as well. So Siraj and Bumrah, let's park those names there," Dasgupta added.

“Shami is ready to bowl four overs or 10 overs”

He further advocated for Mohammed Shami to get picked in the squad for the England series as he has already played some Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season to prove his fitness.

"Mohammed Shami has been playing domestic cricket. He has played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare. You know he is ready to bowl four overs or 10 overs. Would you want to keep him in the loop with the Champions Trophy coming up? Might not be a bad option," he reasoned.