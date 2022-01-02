'Let's talk about how to make them the best team': Chetan Sharma breaks silence on rumoured rift between Kohli, Rohit

One of the biggest controversy of the present Indian team has has been around for quite a few years pertains to the rumoured rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. There have been media speculations with multiple reports over the last two three years claiming a tension between the two senior Indian cricketers while fans claimed to have noticed the same through their on-field gestures. However, chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday brushed aside the rumours urging cricket fraternity to leave behind controversies in 2021.

The rumour dates back to Rohit's first assignment as an ODI captain for a series in 2018 when he led a second-string side to Asia Cup win. And it was reignited after the veteran opener was named the new white-ball captain of the Indian team.

When asked if the two were asked to sit and sort things out, Chetan said, "But about what? Things are absolutely fine. That's why I was saying don't go by speculations. We're all cricketers first and selectors later. There is nothing between them."

The former Indian cricketer revealed that there is a good planning between the two about the future of Indian cricket and that he enjoys watching the two work together as a team.

"Sometimes I read reports about them and laugh. I'm telling you there is such good planning between them about the future. Things are fantastic. If you were in my place, you would have enjoyed watching how these guys are working together as a team and family and a unit," he added.

"It's really saddening when people make up things like that. So please, leave controversies behind in 2021. Let's talk about how to make them the best team," he added.

Rohit was earlier named as the T20I captain after India's forgettable 2021 T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE and even led the team to a series clean sweep against New Zealand at home in November. He was later handed the ODI captaincy role as well with his first assignment slated to be the series against South Africa which begins from January 19 onwards.

However, he failed to recover from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Test series in South Africa as the selectors named KL Rahul as the stand-in skipper. Kohli continues to lead India's Test team.