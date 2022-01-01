'Temporary captain to unfit captain': Twitter left disappointed as injured Rohit misses first assignment as ODI captain

Having missed the Test series against South Africa which could have been his first assignment as a full-time Test vice-captain, Rohit Sharma was excepted to return for the ODIs for his first assignment as a full-time ODI captain. But the newly-announced white-ball skipper failed to recover from his hamstring injury as the selectors named KL Rahul as the stand-in captain for the three-match series. And the development left most on Twitter disappointed.

Rohit had incurred a hamstring injury during the home series against New Zealand in November, following which he was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for recovery and subsequently dropped from the tour to South Africa.

"Rohit Sharma is not fit, he is in rehab and he is not going for the ODI series in South Africa. He is working on and building on his fitness. We never wanted to take chance with him," chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said on Friday before announcing the ODI team.

Here is how Twitter reacted...

Temporary Captain to Unfit Captain



The Journey of Rohit Sharma as ICT Captain @imro45 🔥👏 — G O A T (@itschaos____) December 31, 2021

Unfit Captain and he is unavailable for his first important series itself — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) December 31, 2021

Doubtlessly, Rohit would prove to be a brilliant captain but why can’t he keep a check on his fitness.

What if he gets injured just before the coming world cups? Who would be responsible for that? — Aayushi Rathi (@Aayushi96534756) December 31, 2021

Why can't Rohit Sharma take care of his health and fitness. He shouldn't be paid such high retention fees if he cannot take care of his health. Please review — NEERAJ NAYAK (@NEERAJN66688567) December 31, 2021

Rohit : sena country me injury ho jaunga

home series me captaincy karunga win% badhega best captain kehelaunga — Ganguli Rout (@RoutGanguli) January 1, 2022

1st time in Indian History --- Captain can't be available for continue because of his injury 😂😂😂 — Milan Mahanty (@MilanViratian) December 31, 2021

The selection for the ODI series was supposed to be held earlier, just after the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the selection committee postponed the meeting in a bid to ensure Rohit's chances of getting back in the squad.

"We thought if Rohit is 100 per cent fit, there is no chance for injuries, then he should not miss an important series. If he is not 100 per cent fit, we thought we will not take a chance and all the five selectors decided not to take a chance," Sharma said.