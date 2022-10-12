Liam Livingstone earns Test call-up as England announce squad for Pakistan tour

Lancashire duo Keaton Jennings and Liam Livingstone have been called up to the England squad for their three-Test tour of Pakistan starting in December, but veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad misses the trip.

There is also a first Test call-up for Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks after an impressive summer in which he impressed with bat and off-spin, helping Surrey win the County Championship Division One title.

Jennings returns to the Test squad for the first time since February 2019 after scoring 1,233 County Championship runs this summer, while T20 specialist Livingstone will be eyeing a Test debut after joining the setup for the first time since 2018.

Nottinghamshire seam bowler Broad was not considered for selection, with his partner expecting their first child towards the end of November.

The 36-year-old, who returned to the England squad under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, helped the team win six of their seven Tests this summer by taking 29 wickets.

Broad's absence is softened by the return of Durham's Mark Wood, included in the squad for the first time since March, while Surrey quick Jamie Overton is in after making his Test debut earlier against New Zealand at Headingley in June.

"We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005," said Rob Key, Managing Director for England Men's Cricket. "It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side.

"The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series."

The first of three Tests between Pakistan and England gets under way in Rawalpindi on Dec. 1.