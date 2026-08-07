Life after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja: Does India have a succession plan for spin?

India’s supremacy in Test cricket has been based on the fact that at home, they were untouchable. It was largely due to the brilliance of their spinners.

Ravindra Jadeja in action. (PTI)

The country has never had a dearth of spin-bowling options. When you have the likes of Bishan Singh Bedi, EAS Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja at your disposal, the captain’s job is always easy.

The beauty of recent history was the seamless succession: the duo