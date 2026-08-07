...
...
Next Story

Life after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja: Does India have a succession plan for spin?

The Indian management has got genuine reasons for concern about the effectiveness of its spin department, even at home.

Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 07:29:58 IST
By Sanjjeev K Samyal
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

India’s supremacy in Test cricket has been based on the fact that at home, they were untouchable. It was largely due to the brilliance of their spinners.

Ravindra Jadeja in action. (PTI)
Ravindra Jadeja in action. (PTI)

The country has never had a dearth of spin-bowling options. When you have the likes of Bishan Singh Bedi, EAS Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja at your disposal, the captain’s job is always easy.

The beauty of recent history was the seamless succession: the duo

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanjjeev K Samyal

Sanjjeev K Samyal heads the sports team in Mumbai and anchors HT&rsquo;s cricket coverage.

PickOfTheDay
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams and players on Hindustan Times.
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams and players on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cricket/Life after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja: Does India have a succession plan for spin?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe