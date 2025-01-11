'Life has been very difficult': Mohammed Shami breaks silence as wait for Team India comeback continues

India sorely missed the services of Mohammed Shami in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and fans would be hoping that won't be the case in the upcoming Champions Trophy. At the same time, it has been an agonising period for the pacer himself who admitted that it has been difficult for him to not be able to play cricket and turn up in the Indian jersey. Bengaluru: Bengal's Mohammed Shami during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy preliminary quarter-final match between Bengal and Chandigarh in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Bengal won the match by 3 runs. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI12_09_2024_000211B)(PTI)

"For a player, playing is everything. For me, the ball is my life. How can I enjoy that life if I cannot pick up the ball in my hands? Life has become very difficult, that's all I can say," Shami told the Anandabazar Patrika.

Shami has turned up for Bengal in domestic cricket across formats in the past couple of months. His return to the Indian team on the Australia tour was hampered by a swelling that came up on his knee and eventually, he couldn't join the team at all. They eventually lost the series 3-1.

‘Would just look at the Indian jersey at NCA for motivation’

Shami has since played for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and recently picked three wickets in a knockout match against Haryana. "I always thought that if I have to play again, then I will play properly. I have always wanted to be honest with the game. I have wanted to be honest with my work. I have tried, no matter the ups and downs, there should be no lack of effort on my part," he said.

The 34-year-old said that seeing the Indian jersey was his main motivation to keep pushing during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. "What greater motivation do you need than playing for the country? I have never needed any more motivation. While I was rehabilitating at the National Academy in Bengaluru, I would just look at the India jersey. Well, I didn't need anything else to motivate myself," he said.