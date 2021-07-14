Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Lights, camera, action’: BCCI shares glimpse of Team India’s photoshoot ahead of Sri Lanka series - WATCH

The BCCI shared a glimpse of the photoshoot in which the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Devdutt Padikkal could be seen having a fun moment with senior teammates.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad (L), Nitish Rana (C), Devdutt Padikkal (R) during Team India's photoshoot.(BCCI / Twitter)

Ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, the players of Team India had a photoshoot session on Wednesday. Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, a new-look Indian team will take on hosts in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed as the vice-captain, former skipper Rahul Dravid will play the head coach’s role.

As many as six uncapped players have got maiden India call-ups in the absence of regulars, who are currently touring England. Before getting a chance to represent their country for the first time, the youngsters posed in front of the camera donning the blue Indian jersey.

The BCCI on Wednesday shared a glimpse of the photoshoot on Twitter in which the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Devdutt Padikkal could be seen having a fun moment with senior teammates.

“When #TeamIndia went Lights, Camera, Action. The excitement is building up ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka,” the caption of the video read.

The squad for the Sri Lanka tour is a mix of young and experienced players. The senior lot comprises some of the finest players of white-ball cricket in Dhawan, Pandya, Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar. On the other hand, the younger bunch has Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak and Rahul Chahar and Sanju Samson.

While the players are excited to play under the guidance of former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, it’s going to be the first assignment for Dhawan as an Indian skipper.

“It is a big achievement for me that I have become the captain of the Indian side,” Dhawan said on Star Sports’ show ‘Follow the Blues’ ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

“As a leader, my idea is to keep everyone together and happy – that is the most important thing. We have got a lovely bunch of boys, great support staff, and we have worked earlier as well,” he added.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first ODI on Saunday in Colombo.

Topics
india vs sri lanka devdutt padikkal team india
