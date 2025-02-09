Menu Explore
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
Lights out Rohit hits ton to power India to victory over England

AFP |
Feb 09, 2025 10:06 PM IST

Lights out Rohit hits ton to power India to victory over England

Skipper Rohit Sharma defied a floodlight failure to return to form with a cracking 119 as India swept to a four-wicket, series-clinching win over England in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Chasing 305 for victory, Rohit's 90-ball knock, laced with 12 fours and seven sixes, set up the chase as India achieved victory with 33 balls to spare in Cuttack.

The hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which comes ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Rohit reigned supreme with his 32nd ODI ton in 76 balls with a six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid after he put on 136 runs with opening partner Shubman Gill.

Rohit, who scored two in the opening match, took on the bowlers with a flurry of boundaries.

A 20-minute break due to a floodlight failure at the ground did not stop Rohit, who reached his fifty to overcome a lean patch in India's recent Test series defeat in Australia.

He averaged just 10.37 in his previous 16 innings before the ODI series across all formats in the 2024-25 season.

Rohit, who displayed an array of strokes including his trademark pull, finally fell to Liam Livingstone's leg-spin and walked off to a standing ovation.

Vice-captain Gill, who made 60, struck his second successive half-century in 45 balls after he made 87 in the opening win.

Jamie Overton took down Gill and India lost Virat Kohli, who missed the opener due to a sore right knee, caught behind for five off Rashid.

India stuttered in the middle but Shreyas Iyer's 44 and an unbeaten 41 by Axar Patel steered the team home.

Earlier Ben Duckett and Joe Root stood out for England with scores of 65 and 69 to help their team to 304 all out in 49.5 overs.

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-35.

The left-handed Duckett came out firing and put on 81 with opening partner Phil Salt, who made 26.

Duckett reached his 50 off 36 balls before Salt became debutant spinner Varun Chakravarthy's first ODI wicket.

Duckett was dismissed by by left-arm spinner Jadeja, dropping to his knees in disappointment.

Harry Brook joined Root, who played his second ODI since his return to the format after the 2023 World Cup, and the two rebuilt the innings in a 66-run third-wicket stand.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana sent Brook back for 31, with Gill taking a stunning catch running backwards from mid-on.

Root stood firm and put on 51 with skipper Jos Buttler before England lost three quick wickets, but Livingstone's 41 boosted the total.

Brief scores:

England 304 all out in 49.5 overs v India 308-6 in 44.3 overs

Result: India won by four wickets

Toss: England

Series: India lead the three-match series 2-0

fk/dj

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy
Sunday, February 09, 2025
