Live cricket score - Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20, Karachi

Pakistan will take another significant step towards the revival of international cricket as World Twenty20 champions the West Indies feature in three back-to-back Twenty20 internationals in Karachi from Sunday. The West Indies are only the third international team to play a bilateral series on Pakistani soil since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put in place stringent security arrangements for the West Indies team, with 8,000 policemen and paramilitary personnel guarding the visitors in and around the hotel and stadium. Get live cricket score of Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20 in Karachi, here.

If you can’t see full scorecard of Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20 in Karachi, then click here.