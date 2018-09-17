Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018, Group B match at Abu Dhabi: AFG opt to bat

Live Updates: Having lost to Bangladesh in their opening game by 137 runs, Sri Lanka look to get their campaign back on track as they take on Afghanistan. It is a must-win game for Angelo Mathews and his men as they will be tested by the quality bowling attack that Ashgar Afghan has at his disposal. Afghanistan will also look to start their campaign in the six-nation tournament with a victory. They have not defeated Sri Lanka in an ODI, losing both their previous encounters, and will want to change that statistic. They enter the tournament on the back of series wins against Zimbabwe and Ireland, and will be bustling with self-confidence. While Sri Lanka bowled well to bowl Bangladesh out for 261 on Saturday, their batting could not rise to the occasion. Dilruwan Perera top-scored with a 44-ball 29 and the highest partnership (29) was put up by him and Suranga Lakmal for the eighth wicket. Mathews will expect his batsmen, himself included, to get it right.

16:37 hrs IST A look at Sri Lanka XI Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews(c), Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera





16:35 hrs IST Matthews wanted to bat Angelo Matthews also wanted to bat first. At the toss, he said - “I was going to have a bat first as well. Looks a good pitch, decent covering of grass and should hold on well. Looks good to bat but you cannot win all the tosses. The more you think, more pressure you will put yourself under. Crucial to go out there and have some fun. He was terrific last game and hopefully he can contribute to a winning cause today.”





16:32 hrs IST Afghanistan opt to bat Afghanistan have won the toss and they have decided to bat first. Skipper Asghar Afghan had no doubts after winning the toss and even Sri Lanka captain Angelo Matthews said that they would have bat first if they won the toss.





16:27 hrs IST Pakistan begin with a win Pakistan thrashed an inexperienced Hong Kong by eight wickets in a one-sided match to open their Asia Cup campaign in style on Sunday. Pakistan’s bowling attack was too hot to handle for Hong Kong in Dubai as Usman Shinwari finished with 3-19 and Hasan Ali took 2-19, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan managed 2-31 to bowl Hong Kong out for 116 in 37.1 overs. Pakistan then completed the chase comfortably for the loss of opener Fakhar Zaman (24) and Babar Azam (33), while Imam-ul-Haq finished on 50 not out after just 23.4 overs.





16:10 hrs IST Threat of Rashid and Mujeeb But Afghanistan’s remarkable returns in limited-overs cricket have largely been down to the spinners – Khan, Rahman and Nabi mainly – who have troubled batsmen time and again with their variations. Khan, the No.2 bowler on the ICC ODI Rankings, has emerged as a breakaway talent over the past two years and has taken his wickets’ tally to 108 from 47 games at a remarkable average of 14.22. Rahman, the 17-year-old, is a mystery finger spinner, capable of bowling the off-break, the leg-break and variations of both. He has 37 wickets from 18 ODIs at 18.21 and with spin expected to play a big role in the tournament, could prove out to be Afghanistan’s trump card.





16:00 hrs IST Mathews rues mistakes Fielding is an area of concern for Sri Lanka. There were plenty of dropped catches in the first game and thereafter, their batsmen didn’t show up at all. “It was a pretty bad effort from the whole team,” said Angelo Mathews. “After having them 3/3, we let them off the hook by dropping catches. And Mushy batted very well. We made lot of bad decisions while batting. It was a good wicket to bat on. I thought 260 was a chase-able total. But we made a lot of mistakes. We lost too many wickets and no one got going today.”





15:50 hrs IST Must-win game for Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews and his men will take on Afghanistan in a must-win fixture for them in Dubai – the five-time champions have not had the best start, and need their batting to step up against Ashgar Afghan’s team, who have a number of quality spin-bowling options. Afghanistan, too, will be careful with the bat against Sri Lanka. The only loss they incurred in the ODI series against Ireland came because of a batting failure, when they capitulated for 182.



