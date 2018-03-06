Live cricket score, West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Harare: UAE 50/1 chasing 358 

Two-time world champions West Indies take on UAE in an ICC World Cup Qualifier match at Old Hararians in Harare today. West Indies’ fall from grace in recent years have seen them miss out on a direct qualification slot this time around and have had to take part in the qualifiers as a result. Prolific opener Chris Gayle has already made his mark with a century after the Windies won the toss and opted to bat first. Catch live cricket score of West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifier, here.

If you are unable to view the full scorecard of West Indies vs UAE, then click here.