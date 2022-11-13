Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: MCG gears up for mega PAK vs ENG clash as rain clouds stay away

Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: England take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The Three Lions first won their T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final by 7 wickets in West Indies, while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by 8-wicket in England. England made it to the final after giving India a 10-wicket hiding in the semi-final. Pakistan, on the other hand, sneaked through to the semis after South Africa fell to a stunning defeat to the Netherlands after which they brushed aside New Zealand with a seven-wicket win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON