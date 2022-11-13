Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: MCG gears up for mega PAK vs ENG clash as rain clouds stay away
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final Live Score: The threat of rain will stay throughout the day but the clouds seem to have cleared out for now. Follow live score and updates of PAK vs ENG Final from the MCG here.
Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: England take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The Three Lions first won their T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final by 7 wickets in West Indies, while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by 8-wicket in England. England made it to the final after giving India a 10-wicket hiding in the semi-final. Pakistan, on the other hand, sneaked through to the semis after South Africa fell to a stunning defeat to the Netherlands after which they brushed aside New Zealand with a seven-wicket win.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 13, 2022 12:29 PM IST
PAK vs ENG Live score: Pakistan's road to the final
Nov 13, 2022 12:08 PM IST
PAK vs ENG Live score: So far so good
No rain thus far at the MCG. Let us hope that it stays that way for at least much of the day, if not all of it.
Nov 13, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Pakistan vs England Live score: The playing conditions
This match will go to a reserve day only if either one of the sides are deemed as unable to play at least 10 overs, as opposed to the usual five because this is a knockout game. Originally, 30 extra minutes was provided after the scheduled close of play for the match to finish on Sunday but the ICC said today that this has been extended to two hours.
Nov 13, 2022 11:42 AM IST
T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan full squad
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali
Nov 13, 2022 11:35 AM IST
PAK vs ENG Live score: England full squad
Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan
Nov 13, 2022 11:16 AM IST
T20 World Cup final live: How the showers hover
“Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe with damaging winds and large hail. Possible heavy falls. Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late evening.” That's the forecast for the day on Australia's Bureau of Meteorology's website. Not exactly what one wants to see when there is a cricket match to be played.
Nov 13, 2022 11:08 AM IST
PAK vs ENG Live score: Hello and welcome!
This is it! This is the one! Today's the day, tonight's the night! Or maybe it isn't. Maybe all this will draw to a conclusion tomorrow in front of a significantly emptier MCG because the rain gods, who have been particularly cruel to this tournament at this ground, decided to put one final spanner in the works. The ICC has, however, decided to fight it out this time. They have somehow wrestled two more hours at the MCG, which means that there is a very good chance that the eventual winners will be out there till the wee hours of Monday morning. Hoping for some kind of action ahead of a final might be a rather bleak way to buildup to a marquee event such as this but then hey, rain delays and washouts are all cricket as well, you know.