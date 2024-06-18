Lockie Ferguson takes record haul as eliminated New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup

Lockie Ferguson returned the remarkable figures of three wickets for no runs in his maximum four overs as already-eliminated New Zealand bowed out of the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in Trinidad on Monday. New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match (PTI)

The 33-year-old fast bowler's haul was the most economical in any T20 World Cup match. But Ferguson's superb analysis came too late for New Zealand, who failed to qualify for the second-round Super Eights following back-to-back Group C defeats by Afghanistan and the West Indies.

Ferguson's run-less return helped dismiss PNG for just 78 after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss.

Non-Test nation PNG, also playing for pride on Monday, made New Zealand work hard for their modest target with Kabua Morea dismissing opener Finn Allen for a duck on his way to 2-4 before the Black Caps finished on 79-3 with nearly eight overs to spare.

"It was a tough wicket to bat on," said player-of-the-match Ferguson. "There aren't many game when I just bowl seam up the whole way through. The pitch offered lots of assistance.

"It's nice to get the win, but unfortunate to be heading home.

"We've felt like we bowled pretty well, but losing to Afghanistan and West Indies ruined our World Cup."

Tim Southee took 2-11 and Trent Boult 2-14 in what could be the veteran left-arm paceman's last international appearance.

Boult's T20 international career appeared to have ended with this game but the 34-year-old was uncertain about whether he had played his last game for New Zealand.

"Gutted to not go any further, but I'm very proud of what I've done with the Black Caps and sad it's my last day with New Zealand," said Boult.

But asked specifically if this was his last game for New Zealand in all formats, he added: "I haven't thought much further than this. I'm in no position to comment right now. I enjoyed being out there one last time."

PNG were 14-1 from four overs when Ferguson came on to bowl. He struck with his first ball, having PNG captain Assad Vala (six) caught at a wide first slip by Daryl Mitchell.

Ferguson also had Charles Amini lbw for 17 -- the top score of the innings -- on review, and clean bowled Chad Soper for one.