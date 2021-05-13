Home / Cricket / 'Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance': WV Raman congratulates Ramesh Powar
'Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance': WV Raman congratulates Ramesh Powar

Powar's first assignment as coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Former Indian women's team coach WV Raman (L), Ramesh Powar (R)(HT Collage)

WV Raman, the outgoing coach of the women's national cricket team, on Thursday congratulated Ramesh Powar on being named the new coach.

"All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance," tweeted Raman.

Powar's first assignment as coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

On April 13, the BCCI had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years.

In December 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia.

Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018.

The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature, as per the BCCI release.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
