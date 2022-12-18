Looking from outside, you may think 'does he really care?': Bangladesh coach's massive statement on Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh faced a 188-run defeat in the first Test of the series against India in Chattogram on Sunday. Chasing a 513-run target, the hosts produced a decent fightback on Day 4 as they played out an entire day losing six wickets, but were eventually bowled out on 324. Opting to bat first, India had put a strong total on 404 in the first innings before bowling out the hosts on merely 150. Cheteshwar Pujara (102*) and Shubman Gill (110), then, forget a strong stand as India declared their second innings on 258/2.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan came under significant criticism following the side's poor outing in both innings; Bangladesh's head coach Russell Domingo was also asked to comment on Shakib's leadership after the side's heavy loss. While Domingo admitted that the Bangladesh veteran may come across as “very laidback,” he is certainly giving his “100 percent” on the field.

“It is a tricky question. It is a good question. He comes across as very laidback, but when he is in the contest, he has pride in performance. Looking from the outside, you may think, 'does he really care?' but I know that he has a lot of pride in performances. He doesn't want to be embarrassed out there. He is competing 100 per cent,” Domingo said during the post-match press conference.

"He's got one of our best records and got 80 in the second innings and he's the captain of the side. So as an all-rounder when you are not bowling well, you are still worth your money with the bat and vice-versa. He's worth his money with the bat,” the Bangladesh head coach further added.

Both sides will return for the second Test of the series on December 22 in Dhaka.

