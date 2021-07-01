Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lord's to be at 100% capacity for England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI on July 10 at the Lord’s cricket ground has a chance to see a full house after the venue was included in the UK government's Event Research Programme (ERP).

“We have been in consultation with Public Health England and our local Safety Advisory Group on the arrangements for the match and we are pleased to confirm that we have been granted permission to operate at 100% seating capacity for this match, with the implementation of a number of risk reduction measures,” the stadium authorities announced in a statement.

The stadium authorities laid down a number of guidelines for the spectators planning the Watch the match.

“Admission to the match, for all ticket holders aged 11 and over, will be subject to providing evidence of your COVID-19 Status," the statement read.

There will be no social distancing norms as the rule of six will not apply at Lord’s

“When in the Ground, there will be no social distancing requirements and the rule of six will not apply in our restaurants and hospitality areas. Face coverings will be required to be worn when moving around the Ground (‘mask on the move’), when using bars and food outlets for example but not whilst seated, unless you are exempt. Please follow the guidance from our stewards.

“Hand sanitisers will be in place around the Ground and we will continue our increased hygiene and cleaning measures,” the statement further said.

Pakistan are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England before the hosts take on India in a five-match Test series starting from August 4.

