It's been 10 days since India achieved what many didn’t expect them to – beat Australia on their soil for a second straight Test series win Down Under – but the euphoria of the incredible achievement refuses to die down anytime soon. And rightfully so. Who would have given them a chance? They were rolled over for their lowest Test total and their captain was back home. They lost a total of seven players to injuries and yet were able to come back and win two of the last three Tests.

Former cricketers such as Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan predicted a 0-4 whitewash for India after the Adelaide debacle but were proved wrong by a defiant unit. Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey was one of the many who did not give India much of a chance, but admits to have been left mighty impressed with what he saw transpire in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

"I was certainly not writing India off at the stage, but I thought it was going to be difficult to come back from that, plus their captain (Virat Kohli) was going home. And of course, Mohammad Shami was injured as well. I thought that was going to be a massive loss, but I was really buoyed by Ajinkya Rahane’s comment at the toss at the MCG Test," Hussey told Khaleej Times in an interview.

"He had a very positive attitude. He kept the guys nice and positive. He gave new players the opportunity and I think he got them to focus on the positive things. I think that really worked."

Ajinkya Rahane remains unbeaten as a captain in Tests but it couldn’t have been possible without the contribution from the youngsters. Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, claimed a five-wicket-haul and while batsmen Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant sizzled. With India chasing 407 to win, Pant scored 97 in the Sydney Test to give India a chance and ensured he set the platform for at least a draw, while in Brisbane he emerged the hero of India’s chase of 328 with an unbeaten 89.

Gill on the other hand, registered scores of 45, 35*, 31, 50, 7 and 91, and while Hussey likes what sees of both Gill and Pant, he called one of them a ‘real player for the future of India’. Gill even had nice things to say about India’s rock Cheteshwar Pujara, who stood tall against a fire-breathing Australian pace attack.

"You have got to give credit to (Cheteshwar) Pujara, he showed a lot of courage in Brisbane. It was an important innings. He was wearing the Australian bowlers down. The other guys, Shubman Gill and Pant played around him. They were able to be more aggressive against the tiring attack," he said.

"There were some wonderful performances from India. I think Gill’s innings was superb. He looks like a real player for the future for India. I love the way he goes about it. And of course, Pant played one of the most incredible innings I have seen."