Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Lowest team total, fifth series defeat in a row: Australia’s new low in T20Is
cricket

Lowest team total, fifth series defeat in a row: Australia’s new low in T20Is

Shakib al Hasan (4 for 9) and Mohammad Saifuddin (3 for 12) ran through the Australian batting line-up, bundling out the visitors in 13.4 overs. Only two out of 11 batters managed to score in double digits.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Australia were bowled out for their lowest total in T20Is(cricket.com.au (twitter))

Australia’s downfall in the shortest format hit a new low on Monday in the final match of the five-match series against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Chasing a 123-run target, the Aussies were bowled out for 62, registering their lowest-ever team total in the shortest format of the game. They lost the 5-match series 1-4.

Shakib al Hasan (4 for 9) and Mohammad Saifuddin (3 for 12) ran through the Australian batting line-up, bundling out the visitors in 13.4 overs. Only two out of 11 batters managed to score in double digits. Captain Matthew Wade scored run-a-ball 22 while Ben McDermott played a knock of 17 runs.

Bangladesh vs Australia full scorecard 5th T20I

Prior to this contest, Australia’s lowest team total in T20Is came against England back in 2005. Let’s have a look at their 5 lowest scores in the shortest format:

Lowest team total for Australia in T20Is

This was Australia’s fifth straight series loss in T20Is. Before getting beaten by Bangladesh, they have been defeated by West Indies (1-4), New Zealand (3-2), India (2-1) and England (2-1).

Last 5 bilateral T20I series for Australia

So far, the Aussies have lost 11 T20Is in 2021 which is the joint-fourth most by a team in a year. Sri Lanka had lost 13 games in 2016, Pakistan and Netherlands lost 12 in 2010 and 2019 respectively, while Australia is tied with Bangladesh (2018).

Most defeats by a team in a year in T20Is

Australia, however, were missing some of their major stars in their last two T20I series in Bangladesh and West Indies. The likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell were not part of the Australian set up that lost to West Indies and Bangladesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia bangladesh
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP