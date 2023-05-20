LSG make million-dollar comparison of KKR quick with Shoaib Akhtar after uncapped Indian's double-wicket over

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
May 20, 2023 10:22 PM IST

Taking to Twitter, LSG hailed the KKR star's performance and compared him with Akhtar's spell for KKR in a match against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2008

Vaibhav Arora was in fiery form for Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 68 of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The pacer took two wickets in four overs, leaking 30 runs as LSG managed to post 176/8 in 20 overs. After cementing early domination in the opening two overs, the 25-year-old dismissed Prerak Mankad and Marcus Stoinis in his third over.

In the third delivery, Vaibhav first dismissed Mankad. Sending a short delivery, outside off, Mankad could only miscue his shot in the air, and it was caught by Harshit Rana near the point boundary, and the batter departed for 26 runs off 20 deliveries. Then in the fifth delivery, Arora sent a bouncer, which Stoinis ballooned off his glove for a simple catch by Venkatesh Iyer. Stonis was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Taking to Twitter, LSG hailed Arora's performance and compared it to Shoaib Akhtar's bowling spell for KKR in a match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2008, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

