LSG not shocked by Rishabh Pant's resignation as skipper, admit need for 'leadership reset': 'Everyone knew that'

Rishabh Pant has made a significant call following another disappointing season for Lucknow Super Giants, stepping down as captain after the franchise finished at the bottom of the table. The decision came even before the season had officially concluded, underlining the growing scrutiny around his leadership after LSG's early elimination from playoff contention.

Rishabh Pant has stepped down as LSG captain.(REUTERS)

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In many ways, the move felt inevitable. Lucknow have endured two underwhelming campaigns in a row, failing to live up to expectations despite assembling a strong squad. Pant, meanwhile, struggled to make the desired impact with the bat, and the weight of his INR 27 crore price tag only intensified the spotlight. With results not going LSG's way and questions mounting over both the team's performances and his own form, Pant's decision brings an end to a difficult chapter for the franchise.

LSG director of cricket Tom Moody threw his weight behind the decision, saying the wicketkeeper-batter needsto focus on rediscovering his best form after a difficult couple of seasons, both personally and professionally. Moody also expressed hope that relinquishing the captaincy would allow Pant to return to the fearless brand of cricket that has made him one of India's most exciting players.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think at the end of the day, I think Rishabh has recognised that, you know, it's time to move on from the captaincy for now, uh and focus as a player. Um, you know, over the last couple of years its been difficult for him personally. He hasn't reached the heights that he would expect of himself. So I think its the right decision. Uh, certainly the right decision for him. Its the right decision for the franchise. And let's hope that, you know, this is the corner that he turns that enables him to play that brand of cricket that we recognise, alongside him," Pant said on ESPNCricinfo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think at the end of the day, I think Rishabh has recognised that, you know, it's time to move on from the captaincy for now, uh and focus as a player. Um, you know, over the last couple of years its been difficult for him personally. He hasn't reached the heights that he would expect of himself. So I think its the right decision. Uh, certainly the right decision for him. Its the right decision for the franchise. And let's hope that, you know, this is the corner that he turns that enables him to play that brand of cricket that we recognise, alongside him," Pant said on ESPNCricinfo. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked whether Pant's decision had come as a surprise to the franchise, Moody suggested it was a possibility that had already been under consideration. Pointing to LSG's disappointing finishes over the last three seasons, he said the franchise had recognised the need for a leadership reset as part of a broader effort to rebuild and return to being genuine contenders.

“I think I made the statement at the end of our last game that we needed to consider a leadership reset, and I think everyone knew that. The last three years for the franchise - they've come seventh, seventh and 10th, so we need to look at things. I've only just moved into this position over the last few months. It's one of the things I think that from a holistic point of view, I need to look at every department of cricket to make sure that we return to a side that is competing in finals," he added.

Will Rishabh Pant play for LSG next year?

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Asked whether Pant would remain with Lucknow Super Giants beyond this season, Moody stopped short of offering any guarantees, stressing that the franchise would first conduct a thorough review of its campaign and squad.

“Yeah, look, that's an obvious question, but we as a franchise recognise that look, the tournaments aren't even finished yet. It's going to take a long time for us to debrief, review the whole squad, you know, what are we looking to do? What brand of cricket do we want to play and whose going to play a role in that moving forward?" he concluded.

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