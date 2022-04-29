LSG Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: KL Rahul may promote Deepak Hooda, use Krunal Pandya as finisher

KL Rahul will be the biggest roadblock when Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. The LSG captain has been in stellar form at the top of the order. He has scored two centuries in his last three outings and has been the main driving force for his side's batting.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh will look to put the brakes on the rampaging Rahul who is giving a tough fight to Jos Buttler in the race for the Orange Cap, awarded to the highest run-scorer of the IPL.

With 368 runs, he is the second highest run-getter so far this season, just behind Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler.

Leg-spinner Chahar is the leading wicket-taker for Punjab with 10 scalps but he would need to step up even more to help his team's cause.

Rahul, however, needs support from other batters, including his opening partner Quinton De Kock, who failed in the game against Mumbai as he was dismissed for 10.

Manish Pandey's indifferent form at number 3 has also been a cause of concern for LSG. They might change their batting order a bit and bring Deepak Hooda at number four. Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni can slot in at number five and six followed Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.

LSG Predicted XI vs PBKS

Openers: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are a solid opening combination but the left-hander needs to show more consistency.

Top and middle-order: Manish Pandey should remain at number three followed by Deepak Hooda and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Power hitters: Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder can come in anytime and start to go for the big hits from the first ball.

Spin options: Ravi Bishnoi is their premier spinner but all-rounder Krunal Pandya too has been in good form with the ball.

Pacers: Dushmantha Chameera has been brilliant with the new-ball upfront and he will have young Mohsin Khan for company. All-rounders Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis are the other seam-bowling options for LSG.

LSG Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera

Changes from the last match: It is unlikely that LSG will make any changes to their XI but they might make a few changes to their batting order. Bringing Hooda back at number four will allow him time to get his eyes in before going for the shot. Pandya is best suited at number 7 where he play the role of a finisher.

