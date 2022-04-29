IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs LSG: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal lock horns as high-flying Lucknow face struggling Punjab
- Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Live Score: Follow Live Score and Updates of match no. 42 - PBKS vs LSG - at the MCA Stadium in Pune
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Live Score: Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul were part of the Punjab Kings squad between 2018 and 2021 until the latter parted ways to join Lucknow Super Giants while the former took over the leadership role. But the IPL 2022 tie in Pune will not be a reunion game for the two friends, but a key battle between two sides presently placed in the middle of the points table in IPL 2022, who are both aiming to keep playoff hopes alive. Lucknow are played fourth in the table with five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab are at sixth, with four wins and as many losses. Both head into the game on the back of key wins - while Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs, Punjab defeated defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Which side will emerge victoriously in the crucial mid-table battle?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 29, 2022 05:13 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: How can Lucknow stop Dhawan?
Sri Lankan international Dushmantha Chameera has so far dismissed the India opener twice in 25 balls in T20s for just 30 runs. Meanwhile, he has struggled against Krunal Pandya as well, scoring only 29 off 26, albeit without a wicket.
-
Apr 29, 2022 05:07 PM IST
PBKS vs LSG Live: Dhawan likely to resume his role
Dhawan's unbeaten 88 off 59 helped PBKS win by 11 runs against CSK and hence Punjab might want the senior batter to continue with his role in the match against Lucknow
-
Apr 29, 2022 05:02 PM IST
PBKS vs LSG Live Updates: Dhawan on Punjab's changed approach
Punjab changed their approach in the previous game against CSK where they opted a more conservative approach before a calculate innings from Dhawan led them to respectable total. "We don't want to lose too many wickets in a bunch, that was a conscious effort [today], but at the same time not going in a shell and being aggressive," Dhawan said after the game. "We keep that nice balance, play with the presence of mind and smartness, not just play with power-hitting but playing with the fields as well."
-
Apr 29, 2022 04:57 PM IST
IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Live: Punbjab's boom-or-bust batting strategy
In eight games this season, Punjab scored 180 or more five times and thrice were they restricted to a total below 151. They have the third best six per ball ratio, fourth-best scoring rate and and the second-lowest batting average. While the strategy has received mixed reviews from veteran cricketers, PBKS have been left struggling with four wins and as many defeats in eight games to stand seventh in the table.
-
Apr 29, 2022 04:49 PM IST
Here's how the squads for the two sides look like
Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
-
Apr 29, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of match number 42 of IPL 2022 where Punjab Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in a middle-table clash to keep their playoff hopes alive. Stay tuned!
