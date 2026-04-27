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LSG urged to 'not burden' Rishabh Pant and take captaincy away from him: 'Aiden Markram is better'

Lucknow Super Giants have been advised to take the captaincy away from Rishabh Pant and pass the baton to Aiden Markram. 

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 12:16 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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The Indian Premier League midseason table is heating up, with the Punjab Kings sitting at the top on an unbeaten streak rarely seen before. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, are struggling this season at the bottom of the table amid a misfiring batting lineup. To make things even worse, LSG have now suffered their 5th consecutive defeat of the season, with their latest coming on a Sunday night, April 27th, against an underwhelming Kolkata Knight Riders side, whom they had beaten earlier in the campaign by 3 wickets. A Super-Over defeat, following their failure to chase a comparatively small target of 156 in the modern T20 game, sums up their season so far, with the batting unit unable to complement the efforts of their bowling attack.

Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(ANI Pic Service)

The Pant-led side has faced a challenging start to his captaincy tenure after being acquired for a record-breaking INR 27 crore ahead of the 2025 season, replacing then-captain KL Rahul in a bid to end the franchise’s trophy drought. However, 8 consecutive defeats in front of home fans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow have added to the woes, with a growing social media movement calling for a change in leadership.

Also Read: ‘Send him to a lab’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accused of using ‘AI chip’ in his bat

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer opined that Aiden Markram, a proven captain in the T20I setup with South Africa, should replace Pant, who is currently in the hot seat. Jaffer, who is regarded as one of the finest batters in the domestic circuit, also suggested how the LSG batting unit should lineup amid intense scrutiny, backing the successful opening pair from last season, Markram and Mitchell Marsh, to lead the top order without further variations.

Known for his explosive batting in the middle order, his pre-captaincy batting peak came in 2018 when he amassed 684 runs at a blistering strike rate of approximately 174 for the then Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

“I feel a player like Rishabh Pant should play purely as a player. You get the best out of him when you free him up and tell him to just go out and play and win matches on his own. Don’t burden him with captaincy. I think Aiden Markram is a better captain. He has led South Africa very successfully; he is mentally strong, very composed, and I think he can get the best out of the other players. But this doesn’t look like something that will actually happen. This is just my suggestion, but if I were there, that’s what I would do,” added Jaffer.

With only 2 wins in their first 8 matches of this campaign, LSG need something inspirational, even if it means handing the captaincy to a proven leader like Markram, as Jaffer suggested, to turn their fortunes around. Otherwise, it could prove to be a disastrous campaign as they next face the Mumbai Indians.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / LSG urged to 'not burden' Rishabh Pant and take captaincy away from him: 'Aiden Markram is better'
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