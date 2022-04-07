LSG vs DC Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul and co. look to continue winning run as Delhi welcome Warner, Nortje
- IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs DC: Lucknow Super Giants will look to continue on their winning run as they take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
LSG vs DC 2022, IPL Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to continue on the winning run when the side takes on the Delhi Capitals in the 15th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The LSG won their last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively, while the Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their opening game, but faced a narrow 14-run loss to Gujarat Titans in their previous match. However, the DC received a boost earlier this week as their assistant coach Shane Watson confirmed on Wednesday that leading batter David Warner and speedster Anrich Nortje will be available for selection for the DC in the game against LSG. KL Rahul's Super Giants, meanwhile, had already welcomed leading all-rounder Jason Holder in their previous game.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 06:02 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates, LSG vs DC: Win the toss and opt to..?
At the DY Patil Stadium, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have successfully defended totals. The moisture wasn't particularly significant during the previous game at the venue against LSG and SRH.
Will captains go against the trend and opt to bat?
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:59 PM
IPL 2022 Live: There could've been another reunion..
But it seems the quarantine period won't allow so. Marcus Stoinis joined the LSG squad last night, but he is unlikely to feature in the game tonight. Stoinis had been a vital part of the DC squad over the past few years, as he played a key role in DC's run to a maiden IPL final in the 2020 edition.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:56 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Records in sight
DC's leading spinner Axar Patel may become the only third player in the history of the tournament to register an incredible double - if he scores one more run, and takes five more wickets.
He will join Chennai Super Kings' duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo as only the third player to have more than 1000 runs and 100 wickets to his name in the tournament.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:53 PM
IPL 2022 Live, LSG vs DC: Warner and Shaw, a brutal pairing!
It was a left-right combination for DC in the past few years with Shikhar Dhawan pairing Shaw; however, this time, the Capitals see a return of their star batter David Warner, who will replace Dhawan for another left-right opening pair.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:50 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Powerplay overs key
While Warner enjoys the best average in IPL in Powerplays since 2016, Avesh has taken 8 wickets in the Powerplay so far, in addition to Bishnoi's brilliant record against Warner (2 wickets in four.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:46 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Avesh Khan lethal for LSG
Currently third in the Purple cap list, Avesh has 7 wickets in three games for the side, including a four-wicket haul in the previous game against SRH.
Avesh picked the important wickets of Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma upfront, and then removed a dangerous-looking Nicholas Pooran to snatch the game from SRH's grasp.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:42 PM
IPL 2022 Live, LSG vs DC: A reunion for Avesh
After the IPL mega auction, Avesh had revealed that Rishabh Pant expressed grief over not being able to bring back the youngster to Delhi Capitals; Avesh had represented the DC in four seasons between 2018-2021.
The speedster ended the 2021 edition with 24 wickets to his name in 16 matches, ending as the Capitals' highest wicket-taker in the season.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:39 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Mustafizur the stand-out performer
The Bangladesh left-arm pacer registered figures of 3/23 in four overs against the Gujarat Titans. While no other bowler had an economy rate of less than 8, Mustafizur ended with a brilliant 5.75.
With Nortje set to return to the XI, DC fans will expect a lethal pairing between the two.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:35 PM
LSG vs DC Live, IPL 2022: Can Fizz-Nortje be as lethal as Rabada/Nortje?
The South African pairing of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje breathed fire for the Capitals throughout the past two seasons. However, while DC failed to bring back Rabada in the auction, they did succeed to bring back Mustafizur Rahman, who is widely considered to be one of the most consistent bowlers in the shortest format.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:32 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Shardul leaking runs
While Shardul Thakur produced a brilliant performance with the bat in the opening game against Mumbai Indians, he has been fairly expensive with the ball, conceding runs in excess of 40 in both games so far.
With the return of Nortje, DC may use Shardul more as a batting all-rounder.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:29 PM
LSG vs DC Live Updates, IPL 2022: The IPL for domestic youngsters?
Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma, Lalit Yadav.. Yash Dhull?
Dhull produced impressive performances for India in the U19 World Cup, and continued on his brilliant run for Delhi during his Ranji Trophy debut, where he slammed a century. Will DC be inclining towards handing a debut cap for Dhull tonight?
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:26 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Will Mandeep retain his place?
In his last two games, Mandeep Singh registered scores of 0 and 18. With players like Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Sarfaraz Khan on the bench, will Delhi Capitals be giving Mandeep another go when they meet Lucknow Super Giants later tonight?
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:23 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Watson backs Shaw
Shaw scored a brisk 38 off 24 deliveries in the side's first match against Indians, but was dismissed on 10 as his attempted pull found a top-edge, with Lockie Ferguson grabbing an easy catch.
DC's assistant coach Shane Watson, however, continues to rate Shaw very highly. “Yes, he got out to the pull shot in the first two games but in the end, that just comes out due to the execution and we have been working with him. We just worked with him on his execution yesterday, to make sure he is in the right position to be able to play that pull shot,” Watson had said.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:19 PM
IPL 2022 Live: The Prithvi Shaw conundrum
In his first two games, Prithvi Shaw was dismissed in a similar manner – attempting a pull shot and failing in the execution. In fact, after the defeat against Titans, the side's head coach Ricky Ponting stated that he would have a conversation with Shaw over his batting.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:15 PM
IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Live: Bishnoi vs Pant
There's another intense match-up here, between Ravi Bishnoi and Rishabh Pant.
Bishnoi may have not dismissed Pant yet, but he has kept the left-hander power-hitter at bay. The Delhi Capitals captain has scored only 23 runs in 24 deliveries against the leg-spinner.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:13 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Warner's incredible Powerplay consistency
David Warner enjoys a brilliant average of 76.89 in the Powerplays since IPL 2016, which is the highest among all batters who have played more than 10 innings.
All the more reason to trust the match-up, maybe?
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:10 PM
IPL 2022 Live, LSG vs DC: Match-ups? or no match-ups?
LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir doesn't believe in match-ups, and he has been quite vocal on it. Just for the stats, though: Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed David Warner twice in merely four deliveries that he has bowled to the left-hander so far.
Can LSG eventually rely on that match-up and give Bishnoi an over early in the game?
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:06 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Rahul in fine touch
Thankfully for the LSG, captain KL Rahul has displayed fine form in the last two games. After being dismissed for a golden duck against Gujarat Titans in their opening game, Rahul scored a brisk 40 against Chennai Super Kings, and followed it up with an important 68 against SRH, that steered the side to a competitive score of 169/7.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 05:03 PM
LSG vs DC Live: Who can replace Pandey?
Manan Vohra looks the favourite to replace Pandey in the squad, if at all that happens. The 28-year-old has played in 53 matches in the IPL so far, scoring 1054 runs at a decent strike rate of 130.51.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:59 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Manish Pandey's form an issue for LSG
In his last three games, 32-year-old Manish Pandey has registered scores of 11, 5, and 6. While Pandey has been an experienced campaigner, his low scores may likely prompt the Lucknow Super Giants to keep him on the bench for the game against the Capitals; more so because of the side's top-order collapse in the previous game, where the side was reduced to 27/3 in 4.5 overs.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:56 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) squad
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:52 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad
KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:50 PM
LSG vs DC Live: Nortje's return powers the Capitals
One of the most lethal fast bowlers in T20 cricket, Nortje was dearly missed by the Capitals in the previous season, when he played only 8 matches.
However, even in his limited appearances, he didn't fail to impress the Capitals, as he returned with 12 wickets with a decent economy rate of 7.65. Injury may have forced him to sidelines ever since, but DC would be pinning their hopes on Nortje to bring his best this season.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:46 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Reunion for Warner
David Warner began his Indian Premier League journey all the way back in 2009, when he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals). He represented the side for five seasons before Sunrisers Hyderabad grabbed him in the IPL auction ahead of the 2014 edition.
Warner led the SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016; however, a fall-out with the team management in the 2021 edition eventually led to the franchise releasing him ahead of February's mega auction.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:43 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: The overseas stars return for DC
In their first game, the Capitals had played with only two overseas players – Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell. In the second match, Mustafiur Rahman enjoyed an impressive outing, and DC will now be bolstered by return of their two superstars – Warner and Nortje.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:39 PM
LSG vs DC Live, IPL 2022: Contrasting fortunes at DY Patil Stadium
So far in the tournament, nine of out 14 games ended with the chasing teams securing victories. Out of the remaining five where the teams successfully defended the totals, two took place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Incidentally, KL Rahul's side had defended the target in their last match against the SRH at this stadium.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:36 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: DC eye return to winning ways
Rishabh Pant's DC will be aiming to return to winning ways after the side endured a 14-run defeat to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in their last game. The Capitals had defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their opening match of the season, and enjoy a further boost ahead of the game with the return of their overseas stars David Warner and Anrich Nortje.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:33 PM
IPL 2022 Live: LSG eye hat-trick of wins
Lucknow Super Giants kickstarted the tournament strongly even as they faced a narrow defeat to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans in their opening game. The KL Rahul-led side had defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two matches, and will look to secure a hat-trick of wins later tonight when they face the Delhi Capitals.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 04:30 PM
IPL 2022, LSG vs DC - Match 15
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals – Match 15 of the 2022 Indian Premier League. While the LSG will be looking to secure a hat-trick of wins, Delhi Capitals will aim to return to winning ways.