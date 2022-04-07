LSG vs DC Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul and co. look to continue winning run as Delhi welcome Warner, Nortje

LSG vs DC 2022, IPL Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to continue on the winning run when the side takes on the Delhi Capitals in the 15th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The LSG won their last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively, while the Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their opening game, but faced a narrow 14-run loss to Gujarat Titans in their previous match. However, the DC received a boost earlier this week as their assistant coach Shane Watson confirmed on Wednesday that leading batter David Warner and speedster Anrich Nortje will be available for selection for the DC in the game against LSG. KL Rahul's Super Giants, meanwhile, had already welcomed leading all-rounder Jason Holder in their previous game.