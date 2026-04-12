LSG vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: LSG in trouble, GT take advantage with regular wickets
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: LSG score 60/2 off the powerplay at the Ekana. Pant and Marsh dismissed after fast starts, Markram and Badoni try to build through the middle.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The first portion of the IPL is almost through, as each team have had enough time to diagnose their own strength and weaknesses. It's still to early to say where each team could end up – there is plenty of time left in the tournament – but there are already camps being formed within the league table. ...Read More
Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are two teams who are currently playing catch-up, not quite at the top of the table but enough strengths to have the upside to make it. For both, their most recent match demonstrated how their weaknesses can be detrimental, but how their strengths often come through to bring them crucial results.
Mukul Choudhary announced himself to the tournament with a splendid half-century to pull off a miracle chase for LSG, and will give confidence and add beef to question marks over the health of that team's middle order. If LSG's middle order can translate, they suddenly look like a very dangerous, high-quality team.
GT's top order came to the party, as they are expected to, and their bowling remains completely well-rounded. The big boost for them is how Washington Sundar has found some form in the middle order, but even more significant is how Rashid Khan seems to have found some of his own self.
If Rashid Khan can keep bowling like he did against DC, he beefs up the GT bowling unit in a way which means even the relative lack of explosion with their middle order isn't a problem: in their top three, they have a near-guarantee of runs.
The two teams are evenly-matched and close to each other in the table – LSG have the chance to enter the top three of the table, while GT have the chance to match them, DC, and RCB on four points.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 04:36:24 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Pooran just manages to clear the boundary off Rashid!
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Rashid Khan nearly has Pooran again! Tempts Pooran into the hit and it goes very very very high – but also crucially just about long enough! Evades the fielder.
The next shot is a lot more convincing – inside out and much deeper, 12 off the last two balls.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 04:27:09 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: 83/4 after 11, no boundaries in nearly 5 overs
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: LSG struggling. Runs not coming. Pooran can accelerate but trying to play himself in, and as is Abdul Samad.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 04:15:32 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Another for Prasidh! Badoni picks out square leg
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Prasidh continues to be amongst the wickets! Dug into Badoni's body, who tries to swing away – but hits it straight to square leg, where Phillips just about picks it out against the low sun!
74/4 out of nowhere – cracks showing!
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 04:10:07 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: 4, 4, out! One risk too many from Markram
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Markram flirting with danger throughout that over – first hits it in Phillips' vicinity, who grabs it but can't stop it from running for four, then gets it half a foot above outstretched Sudharsan for four more. The next ball, tries to take on midwicket, but is rushed by Prasidh – can't clear deep midwicket!
Advantage GT now – 69/3.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 04:02:01 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: LSG pick up 60/2 off the powerplay
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Markram gets a six and Badoni gets a four off Ashok Sharma in the last over of the powerplay – evenly split, but the wickets will be damaging.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:52:38 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Gone! Pant gets six and gets out!
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Pant picks up a lovely six off Rabada in the over prior and tries to start with a big hit against Siraj next – but it's angled across him and he can only slice it straight up. It's a great catch by Tewatia.
LSG struggling now. 45/2.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:44:02 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Delightful from Pant! Through extra for four
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Shotttt! That's what we like seeing and want to see – simple, attacking cricket from Pant. Overpitched with width, it's pure timing and placement to easily pick up four. With shots like that – a textbook cover drive – Rishabh Pant looks like such a better player.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:40:15 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Statement from Pant! Charges down and gets four off Rabada
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Oof! First ball he sees and Rishabh Pant dances down to smack it over mid-off! You see him starting Test innings like that often, and he needs to be proactive to start his innings – that four will help!
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:38:48 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: 6, 4, out! Marsh goes, Rabada has his man
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Trouble for LSG early! Marsh with an authoritative on-drive all the way for six, looks in the mood – next ball is an inside edge which gets him a fortunate four, but Gujarat have their first wicket the very next ball! Attempts an off-drive this time, Marsh miscus it, and outside half of the bat straight to Gill and mid-off!
It's 14/1 now.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:32:58 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Marsh and Markram take strike vs Siraj
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Here we go with the first over! Big partnership needed from this pair to give LSG a good platform.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:16:34 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: GT's playing XI – no changes either
LSG vs GT LIVE Score:
GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
Impact: Shahrukh, Manav Suthar, Holder, Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:10:08 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: LSG's playing XI – no changes
LSG vs GT LIVE Score:
LSG XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Impact: Mayank, M Siddharth, George Linde, Shahbaz, Breetzke
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 03:02:45 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Shubman Gill opts to BOWL FIRST
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: News from the middle! Shubman Gill calls right, and opts to chase – no changes to the trend at this stadium, and no changes for GT either.
Team news next.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 02:47:07 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: LSG batting order still has question marks
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: For LSG, the thing to figure out is the structure of their batting – they h ave experimented and chopped and changed, but it does feel like they are really struggling to get the best out of a talented group. Number five is too deep for Nicholas Pooran – does he earn a promotion to find form? Can Rishabh Pant do the same a little lower?
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 02:30:02 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Half an hour to toss
LSG vs GT LIVE Score:30 mins from close friends and stars Gill and Pant meeting in the middle for the toss. Ekana remains a chasing venue, but there remains a chance that conditions could dictate setting a target might be more prudent.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 02:13:37 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Pace bowling also remains a strong point
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: With Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Avesh Khan gelling extremely for LSG, and Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj continuing their good work for GT, early wickets and well-rounded pace attacks are available for both teams. Plus, Mayank Yadav hasn't even feature yet – but the teams have pace to burn.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 02:00:04 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Strengths are very similar – top order batting
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: For GT, the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler is as close to a bank of runs as possible, each of the three finding form early in the tournament. For LSG, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are a dangerously good duo, who haven't quite arrived at the IPL but are blessed with incredible power and boundary hitting. The teams rely on these batters for runs, with inexperienced and slightly rusty middle order cores afterwards.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 01:40:33 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: LSG, GT 5th and 7th in table respectively
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Three matches through, LSG and GT are in the midtable positions, on four points and two points respectively. LSG could vault over DC and RCB, into third, if they get a win today – but GT are trying to pull level with those two teams, and LSG themselves. Could make the table quite cramped if the visitors win.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 01:29:18 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: GT's dramatic 1-run win after topsy-turvy contest
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Gujarat have had three matches to start their season where they have struggled to show dominance over opposition – but equally, they have ensured they have never been outdone on the field, and that can be valuable. Defending 210 against Delhi, they looked like they would lose to KL Rahul and Nissanka, before Rashid Khan's 3/17 made it look like they were the favourites instead. The chase went back and forth until an on-fire David Miller needed 2 off 2 – and somehow, with a denied single then a swing-and-a-miss, gifted the points to Gujarat.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 01:16:41 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Mukul Choudhary announces himself
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: In LSG's previous match against KKR, they seemed to have lost their way in the chase despite having a manageable total. KKR were in the ascendancy with the lower order exposed – but then came Mukul Choudhary, who hammered some of the most impressive sixes you will ever see to take them home on the last ball in the most dramatic fashion. LSG needed a miracle – and in unearthing another great Indian lower-order talent, they scripted one of the IPL's most famous chases.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 01:00:04 pm
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Super Sunday in the IPL! For the first half of the double header, we go to Lucknow, where the IPL's two newest franchises lock horns in a midtable battle that will set things up as we reach the quarter point of the tournament. Stay tuned!