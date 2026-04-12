LSG vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: LSG in trouble, GT take advantage with regular wickets

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The first portion of the IPL is almost through, as each team have had enough time to diagnose their own strength and weaknesses. It's still to early to say where each team could end up – there is plenty of time left in the tournament – but there are already camps being formed within the league table. ...Read More

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are two teams who are currently playing catch-up, not quite at the top of the table but enough strengths to have the upside to make it. For both, their most recent match demonstrated how their weaknesses can be detrimental, but how their strengths often come through to bring them crucial results.

Mukul Choudhary announced himself to the tournament with a splendid half-century to pull off a miracle chase for LSG, and will give confidence and add beef to question marks over the health of that team's middle order. If LSG's middle order can translate, they suddenly look like a very dangerous, high-quality team.

GT's top order came to the party, as they are expected to, and their bowling remains completely well-rounded. The big boost for them is how Washington Sundar has found some form in the middle order, but even more significant is how Rashid Khan seems to have found some of his own self.

If Rashid Khan can keep bowling like he did against DC, he beefs up the GT bowling unit in a way which means even the relative lack of explosion with their middle order isn't a problem: in their top three, they have a near-guarantee of runs.

The two teams are evenly-matched and close to each other in the table – LSG have the chance to enter the top three of the table, while GT have the chance to match them, DC, and RCB on four points.