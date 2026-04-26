LSG vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling teams battle to escape foot of table, breathe life into faltering season

LSG vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Second half of Super Sunday takes us back to the foot of the IPL 2026 table. It has been a campaign to forget for KKR and LSG alike thus far – Kolkata finally got their first win as they benefitted from a dropped catch to get over the line against RR, while after a winning start, LSG have dropped like a stone with four consecutive losses in their recent matches. ...Read More

At 9th and 10th in the table, the two teams have had campaigns to forget thus far. They are a far ways off from the playoff picture – and most would argue that they are already out of the running, with the quality of teams at the top of the table. But one thing the IPL continues to prove is that it's never too late while a matchematical possibility exists.

Nevertheless, a massive effort will be needed from the two teams to find the motivation and the consistency in performances. All of that will start as the teams get their campaigns started at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. KKR are coming in after a solid break, a week off after their first win, in which they team can take the momentum from a result and find real clarity in terms of what the team needs to achieve.

For LSG, the four match losing skid is certainly a massive concern. The players they have in their unit are not delivering to their potential, but there are still bright sparks – particularly in the bowling, where Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav have been in top form, and ensured that they have a semblance of competitiveness.

This match provides a chance for LSG to join the teams on six points and at least be within swinging distance, while for KKR, getting a win is already non-negotiable.