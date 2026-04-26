LSG vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling teams battle to escape foot of table, breathe life into faltering season
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: KKR finally got a win on the board but remain in 10th place, just behind an LSG team that has gone on a four-match losing streak and looks bereft on ideas.
LSG vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Second half of Super Sunday takes us back to the foot of the IPL 2026 table. It has been a campaign to forget for KKR and LSG alike thus far – Kolkata finally got their first win as they benefitted from a dropped catch to get over the line against RR, while after a winning start, LSG have dropped like a stone with four consecutive losses in their recent matches. ...Read More
At 9th and 10th in the table, the two teams have had campaigns to forget thus far. They are a far ways off from the playoff picture – and most would argue that they are already out of the running, with the quality of teams at the top of the table. But one thing the IPL continues to prove is that it's never too late while a matchematical possibility exists.
Nevertheless, a massive effort will be needed from the two teams to find the motivation and the consistency in performances. All of that will start as the teams get their campaigns started at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. KKR are coming in after a solid break, a week off after their first win, in which they team can take the momentum from a result and find real clarity in terms of what the team needs to achieve.
For LSG, the four match losing skid is certainly a massive concern. The players they have in their unit are not delivering to their potential, but there are still bright sparks – particularly in the bowling, where Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav have been in top form, and ensured that they have a semblance of competitiveness.
This match provides a chance for LSG to join the teams on six points and at least be within swinging distance, while for KKR, getting a win is already non-negotiable.
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- Sun, 26 Apr 2026 05:01:10 pm
LSG vs KKR LIVE Score: Is the season already finished for both teams?
LSG vs KKR LIVE Score: The table doesn't make for pretty reading, that much is for sure. KKR finally earned a win but that took them only to three points, still in last place at the halfway point of the season. Their performances have been regularly subpar. LSG, meanwhile, had a decent start with two wins in their first three matches – but have since lost four games in a row, their batting looking like a shell of the quality it should be at. Both teams have lacked in particular areas, and also gotten tactical calls wrong. At the halfway stage, the playoff teams already have ten points – catching up will require something truly spectacular from here.
- Sun, 26 Apr 2026 04:30:41 pm
LSG vs KKR LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
LSG vs KKR LIVE Score: It might be 9th vs 10th, but doesn't mean it will be bereft of drama. The Ekana Stadium prepares to host a cracking contest.