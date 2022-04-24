LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Rahul's LSG look to strengthen top four push, Rohit's MI search for first win

LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs. Lucknow, on the other hand, have looked in good touch with four wins from seven matches but they are coming into the match after suffering a 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.