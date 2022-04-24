LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Rahul's LSG look to strengthen top four push, Rohit's MI search for first win
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: LSG have emerged as one of the frontrunners in the race for the playoffs while five-time champions MI are all but out of contention already, having lost a record seven matches on the trot. Follow Live score and updates of LSG vs MI from the Wankhede Stadium here.
LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs. Lucknow, on the other hand, have looked in good touch with four wins from seven matches but they are coming into the match after suffering a 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 24 Apr 2022 04:46 PM
LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Live Updates: Rohit's struggles
A big part of MI's inability to win matches this season has been the poor run of form that their captain and talisman Rohit Sharma finds himself in. Much like the other superstar batter in Indian cricket - Virat Kohli, Rohit has been a shadow of his usual self. Unlike Kohli, though, Rohit was in pretty good touch before the IPL in the T20 format. There has been a lot of sympathy coming in for the two batters, which is always nice to see.
-
Sun, 24 Apr 2022 04:42 PM
IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live Score: MI's slide
MI have often gotten off to poor starts before running through the tournament like hot butter through knife but they may have gone a bit too far this season. The loss to CSK in their previous game made them the first team to lose their first seven matches, making their chances of reaching the playoffs virtually zero.
-
Sun, 24 Apr 2022 04:34 PM
LSG vs MI: Hello and welcome!
One team has made a great start to life in the IPL while the other have failed to turn up at all in a league of which they have often been undisputed rulers. There are very few things that have gone MI's way this season, with their tendency to get off to slow starts going to a different level. They are the first team to lose seven on the trot but LSG would know that facing MI when they have virtually nothing to lose might be a tricky proposition. The toss is scheduled for 7pm at the Wankhede and there is a lot to be unpacked before that so stay tuned!