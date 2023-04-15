Home / Cricket / LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants aim to extend winning streak vs Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings
LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants aim to extend winning streak vs Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings

Updated on Apr 15, 2023 11:23 AM IST

LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Today's IPL Match scorecard.

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Latest Updates
LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in Match 21 of IPL 2023, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. LSG are currently second in the IPL 2023 points table with six points from four matches, packed with three victories and a defeat. They are also in a two-match winning streak, having defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS, on the other hand, are sixth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from four matches, including two wins and two defeats. After opening their campaign with two consecutive wins, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side have lost their next two games.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 15, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    LSG vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between LSG and PBKS, straight from Lucknow. Stay tuned!

IPL 2023: LSG name Arpit Guleria as replacement for injured Mayank Yadav

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 10:59 AM IST

IPL 2023: LSG have roped in Arpit Guleria for ₹20 lakhs, as replacement for injured Mayank Yadav.

LSG have roped in Arpit Guleria as replacement for Mayank Yadav.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Aiden Markram turns it around in the middle

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 10:30 AM IST

His 26-ball 50 was one of the reasons Sunrisers Hyderabad added 82 runs in the middle overs against one of IPL's best slow bowling attacks in sapping conditions

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 14, 2023. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)
BySomshuvra Laha
Hasaranga to replace Willey: RCB Dream11 Predictions vs DC in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 10:03 AM IST

With Wanindu Hasaranga expected to feature, here is RCB's likely XI vs DC in their upcoming IPL 2023 match.

Wanindu Hasaranga, was the second highest wicket-taker last season with 26 scalps.(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Shaw benched, England star to open with Warner. DC Dream11 Predictions vs RCB

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Prithvi Shaw is expected to benched for DC's upcoming match vs RCB in IPL 2023. Here's their likely playing XI.

IPL 2023: DC are expected to bench Prithvi Shaw.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
'I shut up Indian fans...': Brook answers 'rubbish' words with smashing century

cricket
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 10:35 AM IST

Brook minced no words in 'shutting up' the Indian fans who spoke 'rubbish' about him on social media for not being able to score in his first three IPL knocks.

Harry Brook talks to Harsha Bhogle
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 Points table: Sunrisers Hyderabad jump two places

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 07:58 AM IST

Harry Brook ended his run of poor scores with a sublime century that helped SRH to their second victory on the trot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
‘Was keen to join LSG because of KL. But Nehra…’: Hardik's staggering revelation

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 07:52 AM IST

Hardik Pandya has revealed that he could've joined Lucknow Super Giants and played under KL Rahul.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya with team head coach Ashish Nehra(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan ease past New Zealand

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 07:40 AM IST

Pakistan hit 182 despite a hat-trick from Matt Henry and Latham's side fell well short of their target, with Rauf claiming 4/18 to leave New Zealand 94 all out.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) celebrates with teammate Haris Rauf after the dismissal of New Zealand's Mark Chapman (not pictured) during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 14, 2023. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)(AFP)
Reuters |
'There are many people who...': Kohli's apt reply to Doull's 'milestone' jibe

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 07:32 AM IST

Kohli was savaged on air by Doull, who lashed out at the star batter for prioritising “personal milestone". But Kohli has now responded with a fitting reply.

Virat Kohli; Simon Doull
ByHT Sports Desk
Watch: Umran bounces back after Nitish's 28-run carnage to deny Rinku magic

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 07:17 AM IST

Umran Malik held his nerves by restricting a rampaging Rinku Singh in the last over to deny a deja vu to KKR and handed his team consecutive wins in IPL 2023.

Nitish Rana; Umran Malik; Rinku Singh
ByHT Sports Desk
Brook hits ton as SRH down KKR

cricket
Published on Apr 15, 2023 12:01 AM IST

KKR lose by 23 runs after SRH ride Brook hundred to score 228/4.

Kolkata, Apr 14 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates his century during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction) (IndianPremierLeague twitter)
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata
BCCI’s ICC media rights share set to go past 10,000 crore

cricket
Published on Apr 14, 2023 09:59 PM IST

After several reversals, the Indian cricket board is set to reclaim financial clout inside ICC after the latest round of media rights sale

File photo of Jay Shah.(REUTERS)
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
'Harry Brook will be superstar of IPL': Legends react to SRH star's masterclass

cricket
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 10:23 PM IST

SRH's move to shift Brook up the order as an opener, paid off of Friday night at the Eden Gardens as he smashed IPL 2023's first ever century

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) (AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Harry Brook shuts down doubters, smashes first century of IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Apr 14, 2023 09:16 PM IST

Harry Brook smashed the first century of 2023 Indian Premier League on Friday night.

Harry Brook(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
