LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants aim to extend winning streak vs Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings

IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in Match 21 of IPL 2023, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. LSG are currently second in the IPL 2023 points table with six points from four matches, packed with three victories and a defeat. They are also in a two-match winning streak, having defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS, on the other hand, are sixth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from four matches, including two wins and two defeats. After opening their campaign with two consecutive wins, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side have lost their next two games.

