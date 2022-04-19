LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul and co eye top two berth against Royal Challengers Bangalore

LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will look to carry on with their impressive show when they lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday evening. Lucknow, who made their IPL debut this season, are currently placed third on the points table with four wins from six encounters. Standing in front of them is RCB, who also have secured the same number of wins but are placed one spot below LSG due to a lower net run-rate. The winner of the clash will move to the number two spot. Follow the LIVE updates of LSG vs RCB: