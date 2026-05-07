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LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Down-on-their-luck LSG try to create havoc in playoff race, RCB need to address issues

By Kartikay Dutta
May 07, 2026 04:40:17 pm IST

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score IPL 2026: It has been a season to forget for Lucknow Super Giants, as even a good batting outing proved insignificant in their previous match. RCB have a chance to head back to the top of the table with a win tonight.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and VIrat Kohli in conversation in the nets.(HT_PRINT)

LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: There are no easy games in the IPL – every team has the ability to hurt you with some sort of skill. RCB, third in the table and one of the most comfortable teams in the playoff race, but they know they can't rest easy, even against an underconfident and bruised Lucknow team on their home turf. ...Read More

 

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  • Thu, 07 May 2026 04:25:02 pm

    LSG vs RCB LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    LSG vs RCB LIVE Score: Back in action at the Ekana Stadium, where home team LSG hope against hope that they can end a six-match losing streak and earn some respite. It's a horror match-up from that perspective, as a winning machine comes into town in the shape of RCB. Stay tuned for all the updates.

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