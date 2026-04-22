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LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mohammad Shami showdown set to ignite high-stakes clash

By Aditya Maheshwari
Apr 22, 2026 04:23:31 pm IST

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Live Score: Out-of-form Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns in a crucial clash as both aim to halt their slump and revive their campaign.

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LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Follow Latest Updates.(Hindustan Times)

LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Two sides struggling for form in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, are set to face off as both look to arrest their slide and return to winning ways. Rajasthan Royals are under pressure to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats stalled their early momentum. They had begun the campaign in impressive fashion with four consecutive wins, but recent results have exposed a few cracks, particularly in the middle order. Much of the concern revolves around skipper Riyan Parag, who is enduring a lean run with the bat. In six innings so far, he has managed three single-digit scores, with a highest of just 20, leaving a noticeable void in the side’s batting unit. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 22 Apr 2026 04:23:30 pm

    LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Sooryavanshi,Jaiswal - The power duo!

    LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals have been powered by a blazing opening partnership this season, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal consistently setting the tone at the top. Sooryavanshi has piled up 246 runs from six outings at an average of 41.00, striking at a phenomenal 236.52, while bringing up two half-centuries. At the other end, Jaiswal has been just as impressive, scoring 223 runs in six innings at a superb average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 152.73, also notching up two fifties. Together, the duo has forged a dominant combination, averaging 54.66 as a pair and scoring at a brisk rate of 11.44 runs per over, giving Rajasthan consistently strong starts.

  • Wed, 22 Apr 2026 04:13:47 pm

    LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Riyan's form a big concern!

    LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Riyan Parag has been going through a dreadful run with the bat, struggling to find any sort of rhythm or confidence at the crease. In six innings so far, he has managed just three single-digit scores, underlining his inconsistency and lack of impact. His highest score of 20 only highlights the extent of his struggles, as he has repeatedly failed to convert starts or steady the innings when needed most.

  • Wed, 22 Apr 2026 04:00:44 pm

    LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match from Lucknow.

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