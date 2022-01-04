Lucknow IPL team's official handle debuts on Twitter, Rajasthan Royals straightaway welcome them with banter

A month before the IPL mega auction, one of the two new franchises has debuted on Twitter, the team from Lucknow. Although the two new teams, which will be from Lucknow and Ahmedabad, are yet to officially reveal their names, they have already begun making news by acquiring a star-studded coaching set-up. Gautam Gambhir has been roped in by the Lucknow franchise as their mentor, while on Tuesday, it was informed that former India quick Ashish Nehra is set to be named the head coach of the Ahmedabad franchise.

On Tuesday, the Lucknow IPL team to a big step on social media, debuting on Twitter and Instagram. Currently named Official Lucknow IPL team, going by the handle @TeamLucknowIPL received a warm welcome by gathering over 20000 followers on the first day. The handle tweeted a few updates related to Andy Flower and Gambhir and posted a tweeted that said: “Welcome to the official Twitter profile of Lucknow IPL team.”

However, Rajasthan Royals, known for their friendly banters with other IPL franchises on Twitter, did not waste time and straightaway jumped in. Sharing the welcome tweet, Rajasthan Royals tweeted: “Kahi yeh wrong number toh nahi? (What if it’s a wrong number)”, doubting the authenticity of the Twitter account since the Lucknow team’s IPL handle is yet to receive a verified blue tick.

In October, Lucknow has its own Indian Premier League (IPL) team as the Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG group won the bid for 'Lucknow Team' at approximately ₹7000 crore (over 932 million USD). In December last, Hindustan Times had reported about the prospect of the Uttar Pradesh state capital getting its own Indian Premier League team under the headline “Lucknow’s IPL team a possibility in 2021” on the front page.

Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium is one of the best stadiums in the world with a top-class drainage system and seating capacity of 55,000.