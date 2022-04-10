‘KL Rahul was spot on with his observation’: Ex-IND star lauds Lucknow's new talent, labels him as ‘future star’

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants have made good progress in their debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team opened their campaign by enduring a heavy five-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans, but following the encounter they have secured three consecutive wins.

The franchise are currently placed fourth on the points table and will look to put up a strong show against Rajasthan Royals, when both the teams lock horns on Sunday evening.

Lucknow's success can be credit to their batters, who have so far put up impressive performances one after the other. Among the star-studded batting line-up one name that has impressed the most is uncapped Indian player Ayush Badoni.

The 22-year-old batter from Delhi is Gautam Gambhir's latest contribution to Indian cricket and is now being rallied by the fans as the “find of the season”. Despite having very minimal domestic experience, Badoni stood up to the task in his maiden IPL appearance, scoring a superb 54 in a losing cause against Titans.

He is currently the fourth highest run-getter from the Lucknow camp and has done the finisher's role almost perfectly in all the three matches the franchise have played so far.

Harbhajan Singh is equally impressed with Badoni's efforts. The former India spinner called the youngster a “confident” player and hailed him as a “future star”.

“Ayush Badoni is a very confident player and KL (Lokesh Rahul) was spot on with his observation when he said that he is very calm and composed."

“Watching him play you do not get the feeling that this is his debut IPL season. He has this quality to absorb pressure which is a sign of a big player and a future star,” said Harbhajan while speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

"Generally, youngsters get bogged down when they see a big player in front of them. But Badoni was never intimidated by the reputation of the player he was facing and continued to play his shots. He has hit fours and sixes against every big player he's faced. It shows how good his mind-set is. This also shows that these young cricketers have come with a lot of preparation. Badoni has shown a lot of maturity for a youngster," he further stated.

Batting at a strike-rate of over 150, Badoni has so far accumulated 102 runs in the four matches he has played.