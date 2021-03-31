Home / Cricket / CSK CEO confirms unavailability of star bowler Lungi Ngidi for opening match against Delhi Capital in IPL 2021
CSK CEO confirms unavailability of star bowler Lungi Ngidi for opening match against Delhi Capital in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has also confirmed the development that Ngidi will join the MS Dhoni-led squad only after April 5. Vishwanathan said that the South African quick will undergo ‘quarantine once he arrives.’
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Lungi Ngidi celebrates during an IPL match(BCCI)

South African stars Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller will not be available for their respective franchise’s opening clash in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). All the IPL bound players are part of South Africa’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan. They will complete the three-match series before boarding the flight to India.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has also confirmed the development that Ngidi will join the MS Dhoni-led squad only after April 5. Vishwanathan said that the South African quick will undergo 'quarantine once he arrives.'

“Ngidi will join the team only after April 5. Ngidi will have to follow the same guidelines as others and will be put in quarantine once he arrives. Therefore, he will not be available for selection for the opening game,” Vishwanathan told Insidesport.

The absence of South African cricketers will a huge blow for Delhi Capitals as they will be playing without some of their top performers in Nortje and Rabada, who were the top wicket-takers of the team in IPL 2020.

While Nortje had ended the season with 22 wickets in 16 games, Rabada bagged the Purple Cap with 30 wickets under his belt from 17 matches.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians will also miss their star opener Quinton de Kock in their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 in Mumbai.

