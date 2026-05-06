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‘Lungi Ngidi wasn’t responding’: Delhi Capitals head coach reveals panic after Proteas pacer’s freakish head injury

Badani opened up on the tense moments after Ngidi’s injury, recalling how panic spread through the camp when the pacer failed to respond initially.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 08:19 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Delhi Capitals were left shaken after a worrying moment involving Lungi Ngidi during their clash against Punjab Kings. The pacer went down heavily while attempting a catch, and the situation quickly turned tense. Head coach Hemang Badani later revealed there was genuine concern in the dugout, especially when Ngidi did not respond to basic instructions while lying on the ground.

Lungi Ngidi returned to the action against CSK.(REUTERS)

The incident unfolded in the third over when Priyansh Arya tried to take on Axar Patel with a lofted shot. Ngidi tracked the ball while back-pedalling but never quite got into position. Off balance, he failed to latch onto the chance and ended up falling awkwardly, striking his head on the turf. Play was halted immediately as medical staff rushed in, with players from both sides watching on anxiously. Ngidi had to be stretchered off and taken to the hospital, bringing a hush over the ground. Fortunately, the scare proved short-lived. The South African quick recovered well and was back in the XI for the game against Chennai Super Kings on May 5, easing concerns after what had initially looked like a serious blow.

Also Read - ‘I had to be selfish’: Sanju Samson sacrifices hundred for the greater good

Ngidi shines on return but DC lose to CSK

Ngidi marked his return with a tidy spell against Chennai Super Kings, finishing with figures of 1 for 30 from his four overs. The pacer kept things tight and stuck to his plans, offering control when runs were hard to contain. However, Delhi Capitals could not capitalise on that effort. Defending a modest total of 156, they struggled to build pressure as CSK’s batters paced the chase well. Despite Ngidi’s disciplined outing, DC were unable to hold their nerve and eventually went down by a big margin.

 
lungi ngidi punjab kings chennai super kings delhi capitals
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Lungi Ngidi wasn’t responding’: Delhi Capitals head coach reveals panic after Proteas pacer’s freakish head injury
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