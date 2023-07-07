'Mahi bhai often used abusive language on the field': Ishant says Dhoni was not always ‘Captain Cool’

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the coolest customers on a cricket field. Dhoni, who won all ICC titles as India's skipper, was nicknamed ‘Captain Cool’ for his incredible ability to remain composed in heated situations and steer the side out of tricky spots. He translated similar abilities to Chennai Super Kings as well, having steered the side to record five Indian Premier League titles so far. MS Dhoni (R) with Ishant Sharma during India's tour of England in 2014(File)

However, India's star pacer Ishant Sharma has now made a rather explosive claim on the former India captain, stating that remaining ‘calm and cool’ is hardly Dhoni's strength. Talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadiya, Ishant stated that Dhoni has often used abusive language on the field and has also shouted at the pacer on a number of occasions.

“Mahi bhai has many strengths. But calm and cool isn’t one of them. He often uses abusive language on the field, and I’ve heard it firsthand,” Ishant said.

“Whether it’s during the IPL or with the Indian team, people are always around him. You’ll find someone or the other sitting with Mahi bhai. It’s like the feeling of being in a village, just missing the trees,” he added.

For a large part of his cricketing career, Ishant played under the captaincy of Dhoni; he was part of the team that won the 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni's leadership.

However, even as Ishant claimed that Dhoni hurls abuses often, he insisted he has hardly seen the former India skipper getting “angry” on the field. When pressed to remember any incident where Dhoni lost his temper, Ishant remembered his own.

“I haven't seen Mahi bhai angry except onc when I threw the ball, and it went down. When I threw it for the first time, he gave me a look. The second throw was even stronger, and the ball went down again,” Ishant said.

"When the the third throw was also the same, he said, ‘Hit it in the hand.’ He said it with an expletive,” the 35-year-old said.

