Mahli Beardman records best bowling figures by an Australian on ODI debut as England fold for 131 in Perth

Mahli Beardman had an ODI debut to remember on Friday as the Australian pacer returned with figures of 6/24 against England in Perth. The 21-year-old took the wickets of Joe Root (17), Harry Brook (1), Jordon Cox (2), Sam Curran (0), Liam Dawson (0) and Jofra Archer (11). Mahli Beardman's first ODI wicket was that of England captain Harry Brook. (AFP)

With this, Beardman recorded the best-ever bowling figures by an Australian on ODI debut.

Overall, 6/24 is the fourth-best bowling figures by any bowler on ODI debut, behind Scotland's Charlie Cassell (7/21 against Oman), South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (6/16 against Bangladesh) and West Indies' Fidel Edwards (6/22 against Zimbabwe).

England folded for 131 as the visitors were bundled out inside 34 overs. The situation would have been all the more dire for the visitors, who were on 65/8 after 19 overs. Will Jacks and Gus Atkinson then showed some fight for the Three Lions, scoring 25 and 29*.

“To be honest, I'm not sure what just happened. It all happened very quickly, but yeah, it's just a great privilege and honour to represent my country and go out and take a few wickets as well. It's just the cherry on the top,” Beardman told the broadcaster at the mid-innings.

When asked what his favourite wicket was, the pacer didn't think twice before naming the England captain Brook. “The first one. Harry Brook was a nice wicket, but just to get off the mark. I think any time you get your first one, it's a little bit of weight off the shoulders, so that was awesome,” he said.

‘Was nervous’ The Australian pacer was candid enough to admit that he had some nerves before bowling his first ball in ODIs for the team. He also reserved praise for the stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh.

“I was pretty nervous early. My first ball, it's always just trying to hit the cut stuff, and I was a little bit worried. But once I got that one out of the way, then I think everything started to feel pretty natural,” said Beardman.

“Obviously such a great group to be around, and Bison's (Marsh) such an incredible leader, so that calmed most nerves, and yeah, it was just fortunate to be able to do it with this group,” he added.

Beardman has also played one T20I for the Australian team, picking up two wickets for 33 against Pakistan in Lahore in January 2026. He has also played 11 List A matches.

The first ODI of the three-match series between Australia and England started with the hosts winning the toss and opting to bowl.

Regular captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are not a part of the squad as they have been rested to keep them fresh for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.