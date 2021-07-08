Mahmudullah Riyad's stunning century batting at No.8 gives Bangladesh control

Mahmudullah Riyad was one of the top trends on Twitter and Google in India on Thursday afternoon after the Bangladesh all-rounder struck a magnificent century as the visitors took control of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The right-hander was 112 not out at lunch on Day 2 as Bangladesh moved to 404-8 in 107 overs.

Mahmudullah, who came in to bat when Bangladesh were in trouble at 132 for six, added added 58 runs to his overnight total of 54.

The 35-year-old added 138 runs for the seventh wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das, who missed his century after being dismissed for 95 early on the second day. Mahmudullah then struck a partnership with No.10 Taskin Ahmed, who also got to his fifty.

Mahmudullah's century arrived off the third ball of the 100th over as he cut to deep point for four a ball that was bowled short of a length by Roy Kaia.

The highest Test innings from Mahmudullah for the Bangladeshi Tigers was 146 against New Zealand two years ago.

By lunch on the second day in Zimbabwe, he had faced 215 balls and struck the sole six so far in the Test and 13 fours.

He and Taskin Ahmed, who was playing his part with an unbeaten 52, put on 134 runs for the ninth wicket with Ebadot Hossain yet to bat.

Taskin struck eight fours off 89 balls as Bangladesh sought a second victory in five Tests this year under captain Mominul Haque.

On Wednesday, Mominul stabilised a creaking innings with a 70, then Liton Das fired a career-best Test score of 95.

(With AFP inputs)

