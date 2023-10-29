'Main bhoolna chahta hu magar log bhoolne nahi dete': Why return to Lucknow sparks painful memories for KL Rahul

Ahead of the World Cup 2023 match between India and England at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, KL Rahul, India's star wicketkeeper-batter, opened up on his experience of recovering from the challenging hamstring injury. It was at the same ground where Rahul had injured his hamstring during the Indian Premier League, and the dreaded memories rekindled as Rahul arrived at the city for India's sixth game of the tournament earlier this week. Lucknow: India's KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England(PTI)

During the pre-match press conference, Rahul expressed his regret at not being able to complete the 2023 IPL season with the Lucknow Super Giants – the franchise he also captains – due to the injury. “Mai bhoolna chahta hoon magar log bhoolne nahi dete (I want to forget about it but people keep reminding me about it),” said Rahul with a wry smile when asked about the injury.

“Yesterday when I came to the ground, my last memory of this ground is that – falling down and injuring myself. Hopefully, I can put that aside and I can make some better and happier memories to forget all of that.

While discussing the injury he sustained during the IPL 2023 season in Lucknow, Rahul revealed that returning to the same ground with the Indian squad brought back memories of his fall and injury. It was a poignant moment for him, as he faced those recollections while preparing to represent his nation on that very field.

“The injury that I had, it kept me out of the game for four or five months. That was a tough time. Whoever has an injury, if you ask anyone – they undergo surgery and to come back, it takes a lot of hard work, a lot of patience and you have to go through that which is not very easy,” he said.

India eye top spot

Team India will look to reclaim the top spot in the points table as they face an out-of-form English team at the 2023 World Cup clash on Sunday. While India are yet to face a defeat in five matches, the English side endured rather contrasting fortunes; Jos Buttler's men are on the brink of a World Cup exit with only one win in five games so far.

