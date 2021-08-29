Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Make playing a habit: Sachin Tendulkar urges everyone on National Sports Day

On August 29 every year, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar: File photo(Getty Images)

On the occasion of National Sports Day, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday urged everyone to make playing a habit as sports brings hope and joy in the "most challenging circumstances".

Tendulkar shared a video in which he can be seen playing cricket along with the kids.

"Sport brings hope and joy even in the most challenging circumstances. This #NationalSportsDay, make playing a habit. Keep ourselves and those around us happy," Tendulkar tweeted.

Dhyan Chand was a legendary hockey player known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and 1936.

Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh remembered Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day.

"A passion for a dream, a will to work hard, and a vision create champions. Remembering the wizard of Indian hockey major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, wish you all a very happy National sports day, 29 august 2021," Sreejesh tweeted.

The national stadium in New Delhi is named after Dhyan Chand and the legend of Dhyan Chand continues to serve as an inspiration to many hockey players.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
