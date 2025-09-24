Manav Suthar to earn maiden call-up in India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja's fitness…

Rising left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is firmly in contention for his maiden India Test call-up, with the senior selection committee set to announce the squad for the upcoming two-match home series against the West Indies on Wednesday. The Test series will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi, starting October 2. Spinner Manav Suthar celebrating after taking a wicket during India A and Australia A match in Lucknow.(HT)

The 23-year-old from Rajasthan has impressed selectors with his consistent performances for India A, particularly his five-wicket haul against Australia A in the ongoing unofficial four-day match in Lucknow. Suthar returned figures of 28-4-93-5 on Day 1 to put India A in a commanding position by breaking the spine of the Australian batting lineup.

With India looking to groom young talent for the future, Suthar’s name has come up strongly in internal discussions. A BCCI source confirmed that selectors are keen to fast-track the promising spinner. “He’s been on the radar for some time and the way he bowled against a strong Australia A batting unit has only strengthened his case. The idea is to start grooming him alongside senior spinners like Ravindra Jadeja,” the source said.

Solid First-Class Track Record

Suthar has quietly built a solid first-class resume. In 23 matches, he has already taken 95 wickets, showcasing his ability to bowl long spells and pick wickets across conditions. His control, flight, and temperament stood out against Australia A, where he claimed crucial wickets in the middle order to halt their progress.

On Tuesday, with Australia A cruising at 144 for 2, Suthar turned the game on its head. He bowled with guile and precision, dismissing Oliver Peake (29), Cooper Connolly (0), and Josh Philippe (39) before returning to snare Will Sutherland (10) and Corey Rocchiccioli (2) to complete his five-wicket haul. His ability to strike at regular intervals and contain runs highlighted his readiness for the next level.

Jadeja Undergoes Fitness Test

Meanwhile, India’s senior left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has reported at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru to undergo a routine fitness test. Jadeja, who had a break from competitive cricket following the England tour, is expected to return for the West Indies series. His form with the bat in England was notable, with a century and three fifties across the Tests.

The selectors are likely to name a 15-member squad on Wednesday afternoon via a virtual meeting. While Jadeja remains the first-choice left-arm spinner, Suthar’s inclusion as a backup could signal India’s intent to build bench strength ahead of a busy Test calendar.

Strong India A Performances Building Case

In the same unofficial Test, pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna — both returning from breaks — also featured. Siraj took 1 for 73 in 13 overs, while Prasidh was more economical with 1 for 63 in 14 overs, including four maidens.

With the West Indies series expected to feature spin-friendly conditions, Suthar’s inclusion would add variety and depth to the Indian attack. If picked, it would mark a significant milestone in the career of the young spinner who is seen as a potential long-term asset in India’s red-ball setup.