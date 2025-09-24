India Squad Announcement for West Indies Tests, LIVE Updates: Ajit Agarkar to unveil 15 names today, but there's a catch
India squad announcement for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: After only a few days' break following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, the Indian cricket team will be back in Test cricket mood. The hangover of the England series refusing to entirely wipe out from the system, the Men in Blue will switch back to whites for a two-Test series against the West Indies starting October 2, for which the BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, will be unveiling a 15-member squad later in the day.
The series opener will be played in Ahmedabad, after which the action will move to Delhi from October 10. This will be India’s first Test series after the 2-2 draw in England for the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Shubman Gill will return at the helm after serving as deputy to Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, and with another series against South Africa lined up in November, there's nothing like a good warm-up at home.
The upcoming home series is extremely important from India's point of view. Two reasons. First, it was around this time last year that India suffered one of their worst home Test record in recent memory – losing 0-3 to New Zealand at home. And second, to ensure India doesn't slip further in the World Test Championship standings. India is currently placed third, after Australia and Sri Lanka, despite playing more games than the two teams at Nos. 1 and 2. Hence, with the next four Tests being played on their home soil, a young India, under Gill, would be eyeing a 4-0 sweep to further solidify their position in the current WTC cycle.
The 15 players that will be shortlisted are likely to be on expected lines. Rishabh Pant has yet to recover from the toe fracture he sustained in England, meaning Dhruv Jurel will be India's primary wicketkeeper. Besides, the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who got a good break after England, promises to be a treat to the sore eyes. He is the only experienced player left from the recent lot that retired – Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and while he is already quite the handful, watching Jadeja operate will, as they say these days, 'hit right in the feels'.
India squad for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: Karun Nair's second chance to end soon
All of us were emotional when we saw Karun Nair's name listed in the India squad for the England tour. The man wanted a second chance, gave his best day in an day out in the domestic arena and earned it.
However, the second chance did not exactly go the way he would have liked. In the England tour, Nair scored 205 runs at an average of 25.63 with only fifty under his belt. While in most of the innings he looked good, he failed to convert the starts, a key asset for a Test cricketer. Thus, we might not see Nair in the home series against the West Indies.
India squad for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Reddy in the reckoning
Devdutt Padikkal staked his claim with his brilliant show in the domestic arena and then in the recent Four-day game against Australia A. The southpaw scored a resilient 150 and has immediately made himself the perfect option for Karun Nair, who struggled visibly in the England tour.
Besides Padikkal, Nitish Reddy is also expected to be a part of the squad. Reddy was a part of the England squad but was ruled out due to a knee injury. The management will look to include both players in the side and make the most of their talents during the home series.
Rishabh Pant set to miss the series
Well, you all remember the horrific scenes from the Manchester Test, right? Pant going about his trademark flamboyance, missing the reverse sweep to Chris Woakes and getting hit on his toes. He had to be carried out on a golf-cart after that. The brave man that he is, he walked out to bat with the fractured toe, limping on one leg the next day.
There were recent reports of him being able to walk freely without support, then undergoing conditional training. All those news delighted the Indian fans, that their favourite match-winner will soon be back on the field. However, as the latest report suggest the dynamic wicket-keeper batter is set to miss the series. Dhruv Jurel will expectedly take up the keeping duties and Narayan Jagadeesan could be there in the squad.
India squad for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: Hello and Welcome!
India squad for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: What's up, all your Test cricket maniacs? There's a reason we call you that. Because you, like us, we feel can't wait for Test cricket to resume, and what better way for it to happen than to see our young Indian brigade, led by Shubman Gill, returning to home soil to right the wrongs. The wrongs of last year, where, under an old guard, Indian lost their first Test series at home after 12 years. That went a long way in hampering India's road to the World Test Championship final. However, with some of the legends calling it a day and several youngsters stepping up… and then some – as the England tour is a witness – Team India is back to run the opposition ragged on home soil.